BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandeville Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce the formation of its subsidiary, Mandeville Private Client USA Inc. (“MPC USA”). MPC USA is an investment adviser firm with its principal place of business located in Canada.



MPC USA is a sister company to Mandeville Private Client Inc. (“Mandeville”), an investment dealer and Dealer Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”).

Mandeville’s Registered Representatives with a business type of portfolio management (i.e. Portfolio Managers (“PMs”)) are now able to provide asset management services through discretionary accounts on a fee-based basis to U.S. clients and provide access to creative wealth solutions and financial advice within a robust organization dedicated to helping clients reach their financial goals.

“We are excited to launch this new extension of the Mandeville group as MPC USA is part of the client/advisor experience road map that Mandeville continues to pursue,” said Frank Laferriere, Mandeville’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “In our commitment to support our PMs in their business development efforts, MPC USA will enable PMs to expand their practices separately in both countries, attracting affluent individuals, families, corporations and trusts. We are happy to be expanding access to the Mandeville Difference and the fundamental principles of wealth creation to U.S. clients.”

MPC USA has engaged RBC Advisor Services, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC for trading, custody, clearing and settlement services. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is one of the largest full-service securities firms in the U.S. and is part of RBC’s U.S. Wealth Management business, which has a rich hundred-year history of serving the sophisticated wealth management needs of the world’s leading families. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges.

For more information visit: www.mandevilleusa.com

About Mandeville Holdings

Mandeville Holdings Inc., founded by Michael Lee-Chin, is the parent company of the Mandeville group of companies, which includes Mandeville Private Client Inc., Mandeville Private Client USA Inc., Mandeville Insurance Services Inc. and Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Mandeville is committed to the preservation of wealth for its clients. The Wealthy Invest Differently. Clients of the Mandeville group of companies have ACCESS to the benefits of our family office resources (via Portland Holdings Limited’s conglomeration), which means a unique opportunity to invest in quality offerings alongside some of the world’s most successful institutions and affluent investors.

Disclosures

MPC USA and its investment adviser representatives are in compliance with the registration requirements imposed upon MPC USA by those states in which it maintains clients. MPC USA may only provide investment advisory services in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. MPC USA does not provide investment advisory services to clients outside of the U.S. Important information describing MPC USA’s business operations, fees and services are available on the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

