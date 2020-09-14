An investment in the Offered Shares involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Prospective investors should read the entire prospectus, and, in particular, should see "Risk Factors" for a discussion of certain factors that should be considered in connection with an investment in the Offered Shares, including the risks that (i) even though the Company has obtained regulatory approval (CE-mark) in Europe for the Genio® system based on first positive clinical trial results, this does not imply that clinical efficacy has been demonstrated and there is no guarantee that ongoing and future clinical trials intended to support further marketing authorizations (such as in the US) will be successful and that the Genio® system will perform as intended, (ii) the Company's future financial performance will depend on the results of ongoing and future clinical studies and the commercial acceptance (including reimbursement) of the Genio® system (the Company's only commercial-stage product at the date hereof), (iii) the Company has incurred operating losses, negative operating cash flows and an accumulated deficit since inception and may not be able to achieve or subsequently maintain profitability, (iv) the Company will likely require additional funds in the future in order to meet its capital and expenditure needs and further financing may not be available when required or could significantly limit the Company's access to additional capital. Not taking into account any proceeds of the Offering, the Company does not have sufficient working capital to meet its working capital needs for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the prospectus. All of these factors should be considered before investing in the Offered Shares. Prospective investors must be able to bear the economic risk of an investment in shares in the Company and should be able to sustain a partial or total loss of their investment.

Nyxoah Initial Public Offering Multiple Times Over Subscribed

and Early Closing Announced

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 14 September 2020 – Nyxoah S.A. (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”) a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions, today announces that its initial public offering of new shares (the “Offered Shares”) with admission to listing on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (the "Offering") in its maximum size, is multiple times oversubscribed at the upper end of the price range. Consequently, the Offering will close ahead of schedule at 4:00 pm (CEST) on Wednesday, 16 September 2020. A press release with the final results of the Offering will be published on Thursday, 17 September 2020.

Offering

The Offering was announced on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 and relates to an offering of up to 3,871,000 Offered Shares of the Company, which number may be increased by up to 15% (the “Increase Option”). Any decision to exercise the Increase Option will be communicated, at the latest, on the date of the announcement of the final results of the Offering, including the final offer price per Offered Share (the "Offering Price"). The price range of the Offering is between €14,00 and €17,00 per Offered Share.

The initial offering period of the Offering started on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 and was scheduled to run until 4:00 pm (CEST) on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 subject to early closing, possible as of Wednesday, 16 September. The initial offering period of the Offering will be closed earlier on 4:00 pm (CEST) on Wednesday, 16 September, in application of the possibility provided for in the section "The Offering" of the Prospectus (as defined below). Conditional trading is expected to start on Friday, 18 September (the "Listing Date") and settlement of the Offering is expected to take place on Monday, 21 September.

Belfius Bank NV/SA will, on the Underwriters’ behalf (as defined below), act as stabilization manager (the “Stabilization Manager”). The Stabilization Manager will be able to over-allot Offered Shares in the Offering in order to facilitate stabilization. The Stabilization Manager is expected to be granted a warrant to subscribe for additional new shares in the Company in a number equal to up to 15% of the number of Offered Shares subscribed for in the Offering at the Offering Price (as defined above) (the “Over-allotment Option”). The Over-allotment Option will be exercisable for a period of 30 calendar days following the Listing Date (as defined above) (the “Stabilization Period”). The Stabilization Manager may engage in transactions that stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of the Company's shares during the Stabilization Period. These activities may support the market price of the Company's shares at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. Stabilization will not be executed above the Offering Price. Such transactions may be effected on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, in the over-the-counter markets or otherwise. The Stabilization Manager and its agents are not required to engage in any of these activities and, as such, there is no assurance that these activities will be undertaken; if undertaken, the Stabilization Manager or its agents may discontinue any of these activities at any time and they must terminate at the end of the 30-calendar day period mentioned above.

Prospectus and other information

A prospectus and a supplement to this prospectus have been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, respectively on 8 and 10 September 2020 (the "Prospectus"). The FSMA only approved the Prospectus (including the summary of the Prospectus, the “Summary”) as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the Company or the quality of the Offered Shares that are the subject of the Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Offered Shares.

The full Prospectus is available to prospective investors in Belgium in English and French with a summary in Dutch.

The Prospectus is available to investors free of charge at the registered office of the Company (Nyxoah SA, Rue Edouard Belin 12, 1435, Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium) and on the websites of Nyxoah ( www.nyxoah.com ) and of the Joint Global Coordinators ( www.belfius.be and www.degroofpetercam.be/en/news/nyxoah_2020 ). The Prospectus and the Summary are also made available free of charge to investors (i) upon request by phone: +32 2 287 95 52 (Bank Degroof Petercam NV/SA) and +32 222 12 01 and +32 222 12 02 (Dutch) (Belfius Bank NV/SA), and (ii) on the following websites: www.nyxoah.com , www.degroofpetercam.be/en/news/nyxoah_2020 and www.belfius.be/Nyxoah2020 . The Prospectus can also be consulted on the website of the Company ( www.nyxoah.com ), whereby the access on the aforementioned websites is each time subject to the usual limitations.

An investment in the Offered Shares involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Prospective investors need to base their investment decision on the entire Prospectus and particularly, the risk factors, as described in the Prospectus. Prospective investors must be able to bear the economic risk of an investment in the Offered Shares and should be able to sustain a partial or total loss of their investment.

The Offering is subject to Belgian law and the courts of Brussels are exclusively competent to adjudicate any and all disputes with investors arising out of or in connection with the Offering and/or the Offered Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah

Rémi Renard, VP Therapy Development and Education

remi.renard@nyxoah.com

+32 472 12 64 40

For media enquiries, please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp, Lindsey Neville, Taiana De Ruyck Soares

Nyxoah@consilium-comms.com

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services for sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a CE-validated, user-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio® system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com .

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

