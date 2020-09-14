New York, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Expanded Graphite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960919/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$217.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Forms segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Expanded Graphite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACS Material, LLC

Asbury Carbons

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphex Mining Ltd.

HP Materials Solutions, Inc.

Lkab Minerals AB

Nacional de Grafite

NeoGraf Solutions, LLC

Nippon Kokuen Group

Qingdao Braide Graphite Co. Ltd.

SGL Group

The Carbon Company

The Carbon Company Shijiazhuang ADT Carbon Material Factory

Triton Minerals Ltd.

Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Expanded Graphite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

