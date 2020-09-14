Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional Products International provides international health and wellness companies with the expertise to market their brands to American consumers.

To meet the needs of NPI’s clients, Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, has assembled a team of retail professionals to meet all the needs of companies that want to sell their products in the U.S.

"My staff has decades of experience in the retail industry," said Gould, a third-generation retail professional with thirty years experience in selling everything from lawn and garden brands to the latest health and wellness products. "We have a professional team to help international companies at each step of the retail strategy."

First, Rosemarie Sunderland, NPI’s FDA compliance officer, makes sure health and wellness brands meet FDA labeling requirements.

“Rosemarie is a food scientist with more than ten years of experience. She is an authority on FDA, USDA, and other government regulations for nutritional products and supplements,” Gould said.

Once the FDA approves, Mike Myrthil, NPI’s director of operations, makes sure the products make it through U.S. Customs without any problems.

“Mike guides the products from anywhere in the world to our warehouse in South Florida,” Gould said. “He turns what could be a headache with shipments being held up by customs into a smooth and fast process.”

NPI’s president, Jeff Fernandez, then introduces NPI’s clients to buyers from major retailers throughout the country.

“I’ve been on both sides of the selling table. I’ve been a buyer for Amazon and Walmart. Now I represent brands who want to have their products on the shelves of retail chains, both large and small,” said Fernandez, who helped create the luxury skincare and the health and wellness categories at Amazon.

For more than a decade, Fernandez has represented NPI and its clients at annual ECRM buyer-seller programs.

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM has turned the annual live shows at hotels into virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

Gould said Fernandez and NPI are preparing for ECRM’s Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program set for Oct. 12-16.

“We will introduce our clients’ products to buyers from chains, such as CVS Health, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Target, Costco, Kroger, Meijer. Rite Aid, Sam’s Club, Vitamin Shoppe and Walgreens,” Gould added.

Part of Gould’s strategy is brand awareness, which is why he created InHealth Media, a marketing agency that specializes in health and wellness promotion. Heading up IHM is Andrew Polin, a 30-year newspaper veteran with digital marketing, public relations, and media outreach experience.

“Andrew has decades of writing and marketing experience. He covered President Clinton when he was governor of Arkansas in 1980,” Gould said. “Andrew writes all of our press releases, and he manages media relations and social media influencer campaigns for our clients.”

Heading up NPI’s team is Gould, whose expertise spans consumer products, such as lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages.

“Selling is in my DNA,” Gould said. “I’ve been working with brands for decades, and that experience led me to develop our ‘Evolution of Distribution,’ which provides companies with a cost-efficient approach to market their products to American consumers.

The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ provides all the services that international companies need to sell their products in the U.S. NPI provides FDA and customs guidance, warehousing, sales expertise, and promotion through strategic public relations, and social media campaigns.

“When companies choose NPI, we become their American headquarters,” Gould said. “Instead of hiring an entire sales staff, they can hire NPI’s experienced sales team with a track record of success.”

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

