ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Hospital, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Southern California, has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of the best addiction treatment centers in America. This distinction was only given to 200 centers nationwide and 55 in the state of California out of the thousands of treatment providers.



“We are honored to receive acknowledgement of this magnitude,” said Marlon Rollins, Ph.D., CEO of Laguna Treatment Center. “Providing our patients with high-quality care is of the utmost importance and this recognition is a testament to the work our medical and clinical staff does every day. Their commitment to kindness and clinical excellence is put to practice daily and I am proud to work alongside this team.”

In partnership with Statista, Newsweek utilized data provided by SAMHSA and consulted with thousands of addiction professionals, such as medical doctors, therapists and counselors in selecting the best treatment providers.

The criteria included:

Quality of care

Quality of service

Quality of follow up care

Accommodations and amenities

Laguna Treatment Hospital is an accredited, hospital-based treatment center and is the first freestanding facility in Orange County that is licensed as a chemical dependency recovery hospital. Laguna can provide all levels of care from medical detox to intensive outpatient treatment as well as clinical and support services for individuals with substance use disorders, co-occurring mental health disorders, and patients with chronic medical conditions. The facility also offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, game tables, fire pit, yoga classes, hotel-style accommodations and nutritious meals prepared by an award-winning executive chef that help restore the body’s strength.

“During these unprecedented and challenging times, we know that the number of overdoses has increased nearly 20% nationwide and continue to rise exponentially,” said Dr. Rollins. “Many people are experiencing immense anxiety and stress, which can be precursors to substance use and/or relapse. Now, more than ever, patients need quality care they can trust.”

About Laguna Treatment Hospital

Laguna Treatment Hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, find us at LagunaTreatment.com

