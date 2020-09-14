COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeviceBits, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software provider, and ResultsCX (formerly The Results Companies), a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies worldwide, announced today the two companies will be uniting to enhance customer assisting software solutions under one brand. The union will merge what was formerly a suite of individual solutions offered by DeviceBits into one product known as SupportPredict. DeviceBits was acquired by The Results Companies last year. The two have combined under a new brand, ResultsCX.



DeviceBits has been instrumental in changing the way customer service representatives interact with customers through self-service, predictive and interactive experiences. The SupportPredict digital platform will redefine call center agent-support and self-service environments based on machine-learning and cross-channel user behavior data. SupportPredict will consist of three main components:

SupportPredict Agent AI

Empowers agents with a self-learning AI platform that leverages usage data from over 100 million users to maximize first-call resolution and transform customer satisfaction.



SupportPredict Self Service

Takes customers beyond the standard self-service experience with predictive, turn-by-turn guidance and five content delivery methods to accommodate all learning types. With features like content scoring, usage alerts, and feedback analytics, relevant content is always at the ready.



SupportPredict Bots

Say goodbye to fragmented support. When digital-first customers escalate from chatbot to agent, SupportPredict Bots bridges the transition to Agent AI, allowing agents to start the conversation right where the bot left off.

“Our platform was designed to guide customers through a predictive, self-learning system that alleviates customer service representatives and benefits businesses with measurable impact ondriving sales, customer retention and support accuracy,” said JC Ramey, President of Tech Enabled Services at ResultsCX. “Uniting with The Results Companies helps to strengthen our service offerings and deliver more targeted technology solutions that enhance experience with both our existing and future customers.”



The merger of the two organizations allows DeviceBits more flexibility to help brands achieve the right balance of human and digital interaction for their customer base. No matter where a brand organization is on their digital transformation journey, the SupportPredict software products help to grow revenue, reduce costs, and deliver a resolution-centered, differentiated customer experience.

About Us ResultsCX

For three decades, ResultsCX has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 30 locations and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and our own SupportPredict digital engagement software as a service (SaaS).

