WISeKey selected by the German health tech company Digital Diagnostics AG to secure its digid cantisense™ SARS-CoV-2 test 

Geneva – September 14, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company was selected by the German health tech company digid - Digital Diagnostics AG , to secure its digid cantisense™ SARS-CoV-2 test.





WISeKey cybersecurity and Identity Management is used to digitally certify and encrypt the data originated by a new type of sensor device from the German health tech company Digital Diagnostics AG that can be used for immediate tests for the new SARS coronavirus. The digid cantisense™ SARS-CoV-2 test becomes a pocket-sized laboratory and can be used in four steps anywhere on site by general practitioners, paramedics and nursing staff without much prior knowledge.

The new rapid test detects antigens of SARS CoV-2 directly. Compared to previously known rapid tests, it reacts much better and leads to a clear electronic “YES” or “NO” statement regarding the presence of the virus in the test liquid. The results are available within five minutes; the time-consuming transport of the samples to the laboratory is no longer necessary.

The new digital diagnostic platform enables the rapid testing of millions of people and thus enables real-time monitoring of the spread of the disease within the population. By connecting the digital sensor to a secure database, new regional hotspots of the virus spread can be recognized in real time and immediately contained.

“This new win reinforces the overarching objective for WISekey is to establish a foothold into the Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) market for health sector. This new segment, projected to bring over $10 million in revenue for WISeKey in calendar year 2021, compensates the loss of IoT revenue and maximizes near-term revenue, while at the same time creates significant market opportunities in the healthcare sector. AI plays a growing role in IoT applications and deployments. Both investments and acquisitions in startups that merge AI and IoT have climbed over the past two years. The value of adding AI to the WISeKey platform is its ability to quickly gather insights from data. Machine learning, an AI technology, brings the ability to automatically identify patterns and detect anomalies in the data that smart sensors and devices gather such as temperature, pressure, humidity, air quality, vibration, and sound (and the above digid test..)” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

WISeKey’s medium term digital transformation strategy is to leverage its technology platform via long-lasting relationships with strategic partners designed to bring a stream of high-profile clients that are in high demand for cybersecurity solutions, such as AI, digital identity and privacy, secure mobile communication, secure cloud computing, IoT, secure semi-conductors, Blockchain and other innovative technologies offered by WISeKey. WISeKey AIoT technology resulting from the groundbreaking combination of their industry leading products: arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and IoT technologies.

WISeAI integrates semiconductors, MEMS, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects operating in the WISeKey ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.

With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions, self-program based on analytics, and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.



Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)

The Digital Diagnostics’ AG cantisense ™ SARS-CoV-2 test is based on cantilevers that are integrated into a sandcorn sized microchip. These nanomechanical cantilevers made of silicon are extremely thin and can be bent with just a tiny amount of force. This makes them highly sensitive biochemical sensors. In the digid cantisense ™ SARS-CoV-2 test, the cantilevers are coated with a trapping layer of antibodies. These antibodies bind the SARS CoV2 that are applied to the chip during the above described test process. When the new coronavirus binds to the trap layer, changes in surface tension lead to a mechanical bend that generates an electrical signal on the chip.

About Digital Diagnostics AG

Digital Diagnostics AG is a German health tech company currently developing a groundbreaking digital diagnostic platform based on the proprietary cantisense ™ biosensor technology and an ecosystem of mobile applications to enable AI-based real-time diagnostics of human and animal biodata.

About ARAGO

ARAGO GmbH, Eschersheimer Landstraße 526, 60433 Frankfurt am Main (AG Frankfurt, HRB 100909) is a German technology private company which aim is to provide the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. Founded in Frankfurt am Main 1995 the company uses modern technologies such as inference and machine learning in order to automatically operate any business process.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

