9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. ESP Flat Power Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ESP Round Power Cable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Electric Submersible Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Borets Company LLC

Halliburton

Havells India Ltd.

Jainson Cables India pvt. ltd

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Southwire Company LLC

Superstar Cable Industries

The Kerite Company

V-Guard Industries Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Submersible Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Submersible Cables Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Submersible Cables Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: ESP Flat Power Cable (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: ESP Flat Power Cable (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: ESP Flat Power Cable (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: ESP Round Power Cable (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: ESP Round Power Cable (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: ESP Round Power Cable (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Agriculture (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Agriculture (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Construction (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Submersible Cables Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Electric Submersible Cables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Electric Submersible Cables Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Electric Submersible Cables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric Submersible Cables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Submersible Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Electric Submersible Cables Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Electric Submersible Cables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Electric Submersible Cables Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electric Submersible Cables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Electric Submersible Cables Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Submersible Cables Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Electric Submersible Cables Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Electric Submersible Cables Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Electric Submersible Cables Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Electric Submersible Cables Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Electric Submersible Cables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Electric Submersible Cables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Electric Submersible Cables Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Electric Submersible Cables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Electric Submersible Cables Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Submersible

Cables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electric Submersible Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Electric Submersible Cables Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Electric Submersible Cables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Electric Submersible Cables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Submersible Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Submersible Cables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 95: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Asia-Pacific

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Electric Submersible Cables Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Electric Submersible Cables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Electric Submersible Cables Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian Electric Submersible Cables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Electric Submersible Cables Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Electric Submersible Cables Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Electric Submersible Cables Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Submersible

Cables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electric Submersible Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Submersible Cables

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Electric Submersible Cables Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Electric Submersible Cables Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Electric Submersible Cables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Electric Submersible Cables Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electric Submersible

Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Electric Submersible Cables Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Electric Submersible Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Electric Submersible Cables Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Electric Submersible Cables Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Electric Submersible Cables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Submersible Cables

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric Submersible Cables

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric Submersible Cables

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Electric Submersible Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Electric Submersible Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Electric Submersible Cables Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Electric Submersible Cables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric Submersible Cables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Submersible Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Electric Submersible Cables Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Electric Submersible Cables Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Submersible Cables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Submersible Cables Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Submersible Cables

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Electric Submersible Cables Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric Submersible Cables Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Submersible Cables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 193: Electric Submersible Cables Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric Submersible Cables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Submersible Cables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric Submersible Cables

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric Submersible Cables

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Electric Submersible Cables Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Electric Submersible Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Electric Submersible Cables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Electric Submersible Cables Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Electric Submersible Cables Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

