New York, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Durable Medical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Personal Mobility Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$43.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medical Furniture segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Durable Medical Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$41.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$41.6 Million by the year 2027.
Bathroom Safety Devices Segment Corners a 25% Share in 2020
In the global Bathroom Safety Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Durable Medical Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Mobility
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Personal Mobility Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Mobility
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Furniture
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical Furniture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bathroom Safety
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bathroom Safety Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bathroom Safety Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Long-Term Care
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Long-Term Care Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-Term Care Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care
Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Durable Medical Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety
Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care
Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Durable Medical Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets
- Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: France Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets
- Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety
Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care
Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices, Medical
Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility
Devices, Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable
Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable
Medical Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility
Devices, Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Personal Mobility Devices, Medical Furniture,
Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care
Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility
Devices, Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Personal Mobility Devices,
Medical Furniture, Bathroom Safety Devices and Monitoring &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: