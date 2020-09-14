CAMP PENDLETON, CA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund is excited to announce that it has received a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The grant was awarded as part of the Foundation’s second 2020 Expedited Grants Portfolio, addressing urgent needs related to COVID-19.

“This grant and partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation means so much to our team and those we serve. It helps us keep our programming strong. We deeply appreciate all that the Bob Woodruff Foundation does for our military families,” said Semper Fi & America’s Fund President, CEO, and Founder Karen Guenther. “The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s generous grant will directly support 40 Veterans and their families who have been impacted so much by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We recognized early on that our Veterans and their families were going to be facing a slew of urgent and long-term challenges due to COVID-19,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Now more than ever, we need to step up for those who have selflessly served. We’re so proud to work with organizations across the country who are changing lives with this funding.”

Immediate, life-essential needs to Veterans and families being provided by The Fund during the COVID-19 crisis include:

• Financial support to acquire food, supplies and medicine for immediate needs and short-term potential shortages

• Immediate financial assistance for daily costs for service members and/or spouses who are facing unemployment and need an immediate cash infusion

• Gas cards so family members can help service members and provide support (whether for childcare, physical support for those severely injured or general family support)

• Food and financial assistance for cancer patients and elderly Vietnam Veterans who are at higher risk

These specific COVID-19 actions align directly with the mission of Semper Fi & America’s Fund: to provide immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured service members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. We deliver the resources they need during recovery and transition back to their communities, working to ensure no one is left behind. Since 2004, The Fund has issued $227 million in assistance to more than 25,000 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s Veterans. To date, BWF has invested over $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted Veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

The Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured service members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case managers work one-on-one with service members and Veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead exceptionally low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of Veterans and their families, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.

John Schiavi Semper Fi Fund 781-354-6826 john.schiavi@thefund.org