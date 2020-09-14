Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce the availability of its new Koreselect line of Condition-Specific Ginseng products for health and immunity support.

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce the availability of its new Koreselect line of Condition-Specific Ginseng products for health and immunity support. The Koreselect line contains five unique Korean Red Ginseng-based formulas to promote a healthy immune response, energy, stamina for men, menopause relief for women, and overall wellness. Prices for Koreselect products range from an MSRP of $19.99 to $37.99 and consumers can purchase them on the company website www.kgcus.com , as well as a variety of retailers and independent health stores. The Koreselect product line is available to retailers through KGC’s official distribution partners, Palko Services and Threshold Enterprises, Ltd.



For more than 120 years, KGC and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s best Korean Red Ginseng. The scientific name for Ginseng is “Panax,” which means “all-healing” in Greek. It has unique compounds, the ginsenoside class of saponins, which are found only within this specific genus of plants. Ginseng has been widely-used as an herbal remedy in Asia for 2,000 years.

“The emergence of COVID-19 has focused everyone’s attention on the importance of building and maintaining a healthy immune system,” said JP Yoon, U.S. Sales Manager for KGC. “The new Koreselect product line offers another convenient way for U.S. consumers to take advantage of the unique health benefits that Korean Red Ginseng provides, while also selecting an option focused on their individual needs. From promoting a healthy immune response and energy, to stamina for men, menopause relief for women, and overall wellness, Koreselect has options for everyone.”

Adam Goodman, Vice President of Sales for KCG, added, “Unlike other ginseng offerings, KCG has a completely controlled operation from farm-to-product and only uses the best Korean Red Ginseng plants that have matured to a full six years for maximum potency. The growing conditions in Korea make it ideal to produce the highest quality plants with uniquely potent vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that support health and wellbeing. The unparalleled performance, quality and purity of KGC’s products is ensured through 293 quality and safety tests, 100 percent traceability across the supply chain, and certification by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Service.”

Koreselect Immune is a convenient, great-tasting way to get a double-shot of immunity system support. Made from the maximum potency of Korean Red Ginseng combined with the benefits of European Black Elderberry fruit juice concentrate, which is known to treat cold and flu symptoms, Koreselect Immune provides a powerful boost to the immune system. Numerous studies have found that ginseng is effective in preventing the onset of certain strains of the flu.

Koreselect Energy is an effective natural alternative to increasing and sustaining energy levels, reducing fatigue, and improving focus. Its convenient single-serving package is a portable energy boost while on the move.

Koreselect Stamina is for the man who is looking for an all-natural way to boost his healthy stamina levels. Koreselect Stamina has been formulated to support men’s performance, circulation, and immune system with all plant-based ingredients and Korean Red Ginseng, without the unwanted side effects of chemicals. Studies have shown men using ginseng experienced improvement in erectile dysfunction.

Koreselect Balance is for women dealing with menopause symptoms and contains plant-based ingredients, such as peony root extract and bamboo leaf extract, which are known to help provide menopause relief. Koreselect Balance’s main ingredient of Korean Red Ginseng root extract will also help improve circulation and focus.

Koreselect Wellness provided potent daily maintenance for your health. It is formulated with Korean Red Ginseng extract and other all plant-based ingredients to provide a boost to one’s immune system, focus, and healthy energy levels.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information or to purchase a variety Korea Ginseng Corp. products, please visit https://www.kgcus.com/ . You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS , Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS , Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS , and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS .

