FRANKENMUTH, Mich, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth today announced that Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner — Tripadvisor's highest honor. This marks the third time in the last four years that the property has won in the Best Hotels for Families category. The award is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic; award winners exemplify the top 1% of hospitality businesses around the globe.



“We opened Splash Village in 2005 to give families a place and an opportunity to spend fun time together and that remains our focus,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO, Al Zehnder. “We invested in expansion projects for the waterpark and hotel in 2014, and most recently added a second waterpark retractable roof to our original park. With more than 50,000 sq. ft. of aquatic fun, Splash Village has gone beyond our expectations and is now one of Michigan’s largest indoor waterparks.” Visitors can enjoy a lazy river, 400-gallon dumping bucket, a four-story tube slide, two-20-person hot tubs, a six-story family raft ride; a six story super loop body slide; zero-entry activity pool with water geysers, water basketball and volleyball, an action river and various fun family aquatic activities. The hotel offers 178 rooms including 74 deluxe suites.

On Frankenmuth’s Main Street, just a mile from Splash Village, Zehnder’s restaurant continues to serve its famous family-style chicken dinners, and operates its retail marketplace that includes a bakery, food store, gift shop and Z’s Chef Cafe. “Our doors are open, and we are welcoming guests back as our community and country strive to move forward during these challenging times,” said Zehnder.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners and travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

About Zehnder's

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress . Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

