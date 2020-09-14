COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced a partnership with Next PLC (LON: NXT) for its company-owned Victoria’s Secret business in the United Kingdom and Ireland (“Victoria’s Secret U.K.”).
Under the agreement, which is subject to regulatory clearance, Victoria’s Secret U.K. and Next PLC have formed a joint venture (“JV”), where the JV will acquire the majority of the assets of the Victoria’s Secret U.K. business that is currently in Administration. The newly formed JV will operate all Victoria’s Secret stores in the U.K. and Ireland, subject to agreeing to terms with landlords. The U.K. digital (online) business, which is currently operated by Victoria’s Secret in the United States, will be folded into the JV in Spring 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Next PLC will own 51 percent of the JV, while Victoria’s Secret will own 49 percent.
Martin Waters, CEO of L Brands International, commented “We are pleased to take this next step in our profit improvement plan for Victoria’s Secret. Next’s capabilities and experience in the U.K. market are substantial, and our partnership will provide meaningful growth opportunities for the business.”
Lord Simon Wolfson, Chief Executive of Next PLC, added “Next is very pleased at the prospect of working in partnership to expand the Victoria’s Secret brand in the U.K. and Ireland both in stores and online.”
Rob Harding, Administrator at Deloitte, said “This is an ideal way to secure the future of more than 500 employees in the U.K. We are grateful to the creditors for working with us to deliver a solution that enables this business to survive and prosper.”
ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,709 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at http://www.BathandBodyWorks.com and https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/.
ABOUT NEXT PLC:
Next is a FTSE 100 company and is the UK’s number one online clothing retailer. Next also has over 500 stores in the UK and an online presence in over 70 countries selling the Next brand and over 700 other fashion, home and beauty brands.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:
We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.
