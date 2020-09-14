GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overture International has been made aware of a criminal complaint against Marc Roméo Boisvert, a Catholic Priest with the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) and former founding director of Pwojè Espwa Sud (PES or ESPWA) in Haiti. Information about this criminal complaint was detailed in a recently released news article. (Ayibopost)

The incident referred to in this complaint is stated to have occurred in 2009. During this time, Boisvert, conducted mission work at ESPWA while working within the Catholic Diocese of Les Cayes, Haiti. Marc Boisvert left mission work at ESPWA in Haiti mid-2018 and since that time has had no authority or responsibility.

This information is especially disheartening to us. While we are unable to comment on an ongoing legal matter, we want to express our commitment to our supporters of maintaining a high degree of transparency and accountability.

In June 2020, Free the Kids (FTK), the former sponsor of ESPWA, ceased operations. Today, ESPWA is partnered with Overture International whose mission is to strengthen families and communities in Haiti. ESPWA is no longer an orphanage and has successfully transformed its mission into a child development day center that provides vital programs for children and support for families so they can remain unified and become self-sufficient.

Overture International and ESPWA’s priority is to stand with our vulnerable beneficiaries and ensure that their rights are protected and respected. We are committed to being advocates for the most vulnerable in our communities.

If you have information to report, please refer to the following resources:

To report a child sexual abuse issue, contact your local or state law enforcement agency (this applies within the US and Haiti).

To report misconduct by an Oblate priest or brother, click here for information.

Child Protection in Haiti:

Institute of Social Well-being and Research (IBESR) -

IBESR is the Government of Haiti office responsible for children’s welfare and well-being.

Phone: +509 3170-3799; +509 3170-3795: +509 3170-3816

The Brigade for the Protection of Minors (BPM) -

BPM is the Haitian government authorities responsible for the protection of children

Phone: +509 3721-5079 (Port au Prince) or +509 3710-3076 (Les Cayes)

Contact:

Overture International

336-870-5723

info@ooihaiti.com