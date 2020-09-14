NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate today announces the winners of the 2020 Finovate Awards , recognizing excellence in fintech across 23 different categories. Now in its second year, the Finovate Awards serve to highlight strong work done by the companies who are driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life.



Finovate’s judging pool (made up of respected media analysts, board members, bankers, fintech founders, and more) were given the arduous task of taking a record number of nominations and distilling them down to just a single winner in each category. While only one company can win, it’s also worth recognizing the quality of all of the companies who made it to the final stage (you can see a complete list of finalists at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories ).

And now, without further ado, here are the companies who are taking home the prizes this year:

Best Alternative Investment Platform: CNote

Best Back Office / Core-Service Provider: MAXEX

Best Consumer Lending Platform: NF Innova and Raifeeisen Bank Serbia

Best Customer Experience: Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Best Digital Bank: STASH

Best Digital Mortgage Platform: LendingHome

Best Enterprise Payments Solution: PaymentGalaxy by Finzly

Best Financial Mobile App: TMRW by United Overseas Bank

Best Fintech Accelerator / Incubator: The Venture Center’s FIS and ICBA Accelerators

Best Fintech Partnership: PPP.bank (Citizens Bank of Edmond and Teslar Software)

Best ID Management Solution: buguroo

Best Insurtech Solution: Spire by Ernst & Young

Best Mobile Payments Solution: Nordic API Gateway

Best RegTech Solution: Facteus

Best SMB/SME Banking Solution: ANNA Money

Best Use of AI/ML: Socure

Best Wealth Management Solution: SoFi Invest

Excellence in Financial Inclusion: Current

Excellence in Sustainability: PayActiv

Executive of the Year: Renaud Laplanche, Upgrade

Fintech Woman of the Year: Lisa Kimball, Finicity

Innovator of the Year: Elena Ionenko, Turnkey Lender

Top Emerging Tech Company: Breach Clarity

Finovate would like to extend a huge thank you to the Awards’ judges, followers, and everyone who took the time to submit a nomination. Congratulations to the winners!

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

