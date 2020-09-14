NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate today announces the winners of the 2020 Finovate Awards, recognizing excellence in fintech across 23 different categories. Now in its second year, the Finovate Awards serve to highlight strong work done by the companies who are driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life.
Finovate’s judging pool (made up of respected media analysts, board members, bankers, fintech founders, and more) were given the arduous task of taking a record number of nominations and distilling them down to just a single winner in each category. While only one company can win, it’s also worth recognizing the quality of all of the companies who made it to the final stage (you can see a complete list of finalists at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories).
And now, without further ado, here are the companies who are taking home the prizes this year:
Finovate would like to extend a huge thank you to the Awards’ judges, followers, and everyone who took the time to submit a nomination. Congratulations to the winners!
About Finovate
A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.
