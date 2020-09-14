NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) on behalf of Encore stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Encore has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order “by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply on September 9, 2020, to close at $42.99 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Encore shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.