TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the 2020 1H Results Tele-Conference as follows:



Tele-Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Time: 10:00 am (EDT) Topic: CF Energy Corp. 2020 1H Results Dial-in: Toronto: (+1) 416 764 8609 Vancouver: (+1) 778 383 7417 North American Toll Free: (+1) 888 390 0605 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 112 7561

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations

investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang

Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board

zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn