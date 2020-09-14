VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: REPCF) (TSXV: RP) (FRA:P6P2) (“RepliCel” or the “Company”), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, is pleased to provide an update to shareholders from its Board and Management represented by President and CEO, Mr. R. Lee Buckler.

Dear Shareholders,

As industry reestablishes global supply chains and business patterns from the lasting impact of pandemic slow-downs, I am pleased to provide this much-anticipated update on RepliCel’s programs from the Board of Directors and management.

As announced earlier, RepliCel is in discussion with investors regarding a financing of ~$3.5M CAD to finance those Company programs intended to create the greatest potential near-term value for RepliCel’s shareholders including the launch of the Replicel Dermal Injector Product Line in multiple markets and production of multiple sets of clinical data across its platform of cell-based regenerative products. This summer, the Company settled over $900,000 by issuing shares for debt as well as new equity investment by new and existing shareholders including major insider participation. Current insiders now own over 30% of the Company’s shares both on an issued and fully diluted basis and one non-insider shareholder owns another 7% of issued common shares.

While specific timelines for milestones are dependent on when the associated capital is raised, we are confident that we will complete a financing and, assuming this is completed in the near future, we anticipate meeting the milestones outlined in the full version of this release on our website at https://replicel.com/news . Over the next months we expect to deliver consistent, regular value creation with a steady stream of very meaningful announcements – all largely driven by partnership funding, dermal injector product line revenue, grant funds, and milestone payments.

All the pieces are in place to deliver on these milestones once the financing is completed. We have a great team on the ground in Japan, a great partner actively engaged in China, and outstanding partners in Europe providing manufacturing of both the device product line and cell therapies.

As previously announced, RepliCel’s Directors have committed the Company to a three-part strategy prioritizing the following programs:

Initial market launch of the RepliCel Dermal Injector (RCI-02) Product Line (i.e., the injector handheld wand, the injector desktop control unit, and single use consumables including needle heads, syringe, plunger, and injector footpad lining) in countries accepting CE mark regulatory designation for commercialization;



Clinical development of the skin and tendon products in China with YOFOTO; and



Regulatory review by Japan’s PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) targeting approvals for RepliCel to launch the next-phase clinical trials of our tendon product (RCT-01) and skin product (RCS-01) in Japan potentially leading to commercial launch upon completion.

Secondary emphasis was placed on the following initiatives:

Partnership discussions in Japan focused on our skin, tendon, and dermal injector products;

Distributor discussions in Europe focused on the RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line;

Clarifying Shiseido’s plans for RCH-01 in Japan and Asia;

Continued cell marker research at the University of British Columbia (as funding permits);

Support of the cell culture biomaterials study at the University of Victoria (grant funded); and

Preparing for phase 2 studies of products outside Asia (as funding permits).



While we are not as far along in some of our programs as we had anticipated we would be at this point in 2020 given the unanticipated impacts of the global pandemic, over the past 12 months we've announced:

the completion, validation, an opening of our partner YOFOTO’s facility;

positive clinical data from the Japanese hair-regrowth study which was published in the esteemed JAAD, Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. To have a paper accepted by such a publication highlights the unique efficacy and potential of RCH-01 as well as Shiseido’s ongoing commitment to the product;

publication of positive data from our phase 1 skin rejuvenation study;

production launch of the RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line which was then temporarily halted due to COVID;

new patents issued in Japan;

the second of three clearances in Japan needed to launch clinical studies of skin and tendon; and

the launch and initial partial closing of a private placement.

For greater detail on the status and next steps for each of RepliCel's programs, see the full version of this press release posted on our website at https://replicel.com/news .

Respectfully yours,



Lee Buckler

CEO

About RepliCel Life Sciences

RepliCel is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies for aesthetic and orthopedic conditions affecting what the Company believes is approximately one in three people in industrialized nations, including aging/sun-damaged skin, pattern baldness, and chronic tendon degeneration. These conditions, often associated with aging, are caused by a deficit of healthy cells required for normal tissue healing and function. These cell therapy product candidates are based on RepliCel’s innovative technology, utilizing cell populations isolated from a patient’s healthy hair follicles.

The Company’s product pipeline is comprised of RCT-01 for tendon repair, RCS-01 for skin rejuvenation, and RCH-01 for hair restoration. RCH-01 is exclusively licensed in Asia to Shiseido Company. RepliCel and Shiseido are currently co-developing the product in Japan. RepliCel maintains the rights to RCH-01 for the rest of the world. RCT-01 and RCS-01 are exclusively licensed in Greater China to YOFOTO (China) Health Company. RepliCel and YOFOTO are currently co-developing these products in China. RepliCel maintains the rights to these products outside of Greater China.

RepliCel has also developed a proprietary injection device, RCI-02, and related consumables, which is expected to improve the administration of its cell therapy products and certain other injectables. YOFOTO has exclusively licensed the commercial rights for the RCI-02 device and consumables in Greater China for dermatology applications and is expected to first launch the product in Hong Kong upon it being CE marked. Please visit www.replicel.com for additional information.

