VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) today announced that James Tworek’s has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Tworek’s resignation was accepted and is effective as of September 11, 2020.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

The Company has incurred losses and has had negative cash flows from operations from inception that have primarily been funded through financing activities. The Company will need to raise additional capital during the next twelve months and beyond to support current operations and planned development. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a working capital deficiency of $14,811,051 and an accumulated deficit of $38,859,180. Of the total mortgages outstanding on June 30, 2020, $4,609,011 was due on August 31, 2020. The Company did not make the August 31, 2020 principal payment and default proceedings are expected to commence. On June 30, 2020, the Company did not make the quarterly interest payment accrued on the convertible debentures as a result of a Force Majeure event as set out in the convertible debenture trust indenture. These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Management intends to finance operating costs over the next twelve months with cash on hand, through the private placement of common shares, issuance of loans and convertible loans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

