New York, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Roofing Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960853/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027. Low Sloped Roofing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steep Sloped Roofing segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Commercial Roofing Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Duro-Last, Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company

GAF

IKO Industries Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Owens Corning

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960853/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Roofing Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Roofing Materials Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Commercial Roofing Materials Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Low Sloped Roofing (Building Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Low Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Low Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Steep Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Steep Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Steep Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Single-Ply Products (Material) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Single-Ply Products (Material) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Single-Ply Products (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Modified Bitumen Materials (Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Modified Bitumen Materials (Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Modified Bitumen Materials (Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) (Material) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) (Material) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Built-Up Roofing (BUR) (Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Built-Up Roofing (BUR) (Material) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Built-Up Roofing (BUR) (Material) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Metals (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Metals (Material) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Metals (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United

States by Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Review by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Canada:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Commercial Roofing Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in Japan

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Commercial Roofing Materials Market by

Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial

Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Scenario

in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:

2020-2027



Table 56: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Europe in US$

Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: European Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 60: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in France by

Building Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Commercial Roofing Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 65: French Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: French Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: German Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Germany:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: German Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Commercial Roofing Materials Market by

Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial

Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Scenario

in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Roofing

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Building

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Review by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Spain:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Russia by

Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:

2020-2027



Table 98: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of

Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Asia-Pacific

by Building Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Commercial Roofing Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 116: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Review by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 129: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Roofing

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Share Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 134: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in Rest

of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Building Type:

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market

by Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Commercial Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 143: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand

Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:

2020-2027



Table 146: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Argentinean Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Brazil by

Building Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Commercial Roofing Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Mexico:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Building

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of Latin

America by Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 167: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material:

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials

Historic Market by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the Middle

East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

period 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Commercial Roofing Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in Iran

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:

2020-2027



Table 185: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Israel in US$

Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in

Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Israeli Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Israel:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Building Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Commercial Roofing Materials Market by

Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Commercial Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 194: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand

Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Commercial Roofing Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Building Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Commercial Roofing Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type:

2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 206: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials

Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 209: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Africa by

Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 212: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 213: African Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001