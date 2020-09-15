New York, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Roofing Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960853/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027. Low Sloped Roofing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steep Sloped Roofing segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Commercial Roofing Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960853/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Roofing Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Commercial Roofing Materials Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Commercial Roofing Materials Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Low Sloped Roofing (Building Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Low Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Low Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Steep Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Steep Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Steep Sloped Roofing (Building Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Single-Ply Products (Material) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Single-Ply Products (Material) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Single-Ply Products (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Modified Bitumen Materials (Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Modified Bitumen Materials (Material) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Modified Bitumen Materials (Material) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) (Material) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) (Material) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Built-Up Roofing (BUR) (Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Built-Up Roofing (BUR) (Material) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Built-Up Roofing (BUR) (Material) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Metals (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Metals (Material) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Metals (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Materials (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United
States by Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 32: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Review by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 38: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Canada:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Commercial Roofing Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 44: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in Japan
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Commercial Roofing Materials Market by
Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial
Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 50: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Scenario
in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:
2020-2027
Table 56: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Europe in US$
Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 59: European Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 60: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Europe :
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in France by
Building Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Commercial Roofing Materials Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 65: French Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: French Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: German Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Germany:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: German Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Commercial Roofing Materials Market by
Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial
Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 77: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Scenario
in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Roofing
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Building
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 83: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Review by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 89: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Spain:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Commercial Roofing Materials Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Russia by
Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 95: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:
2020-2027
Table 98: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 102: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of
Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Asia-Pacific
by Building Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Commercial Roofing Materials Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 116: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Australia:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Review by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 122: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in India:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 129: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Roofing
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Share Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 134: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in Rest
of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Building Type:
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market
by Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Commercial Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 143: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand
Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:
2020-2027
Table 146: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in
Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 149: Argentinean Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 150: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Brazil by
Building Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Commercial Roofing Materials Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Market:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 161: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Mexico:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Building
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of Latin
America by Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 167: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material:
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials
Historic Market by Building Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Building Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 176: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the Middle
East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
period 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Commercial Roofing Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Analysis by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 182: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Patterns in Iran
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Building Type:
2020-2027
Table 185: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Israel in US$
Million by Building Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Commercial Roofing Materials Demand Potential in
Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 188: Israeli Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Israel:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Building Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Building Type:
2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Commercial Roofing Materials Market by
Building Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Commercial Roofing Materials Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 194: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand
Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Commercial Roofing Materials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type:
2012-2019
Table 198: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Building Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Commercial Roofing Materials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 201: Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Building Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Building Type:
2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Share Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 206: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Rest of
Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Commercial Roofing Materials
Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Commercial Roofing Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Building Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 209: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Africa by
Building Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Building Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Commercial Roofing Materials Market in Africa in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 212: Commercial Roofing Materials Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 213: African Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960853/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: