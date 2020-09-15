New York, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960932/?utm_source=GNW

8 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.Heavy Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach 1.9 Thousand Megawatts by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Generator Fuel Types segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 74.6% share of the global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.8 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.4 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Caterpillar, Inc.

Contour Global PLC

Cummins, Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Engine

Engine GE Power

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Rolls-Royce Corporation

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

