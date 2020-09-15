NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the parent company of The StreamTV Show, announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been forced to cancel. The state of Colorado is not allowing events of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The StreamTV Show was scheduled to run October 5-7 at The Marriott Tech Hotel in Denver, CO.



We recognize the tremendous economic and emotional impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the global market, and we are committed to working with each stakeholder on a solution to support your business.

The StreamTV Show has been the fastest growing event in the television industry and industry professionals have come together for the past two years to learn, grow their businesses, network with their peers, and build lasting partnerships. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by the current situation and our number one priority remains keeping our entire community safe.

Our team is working through all logistics that are involved with cancelling an event. Exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees will be contacted shortly with additional information and ways to stay connected, including virtual and digital options.

Please contact the StreamTV Show team with any immediate questions here: streamtvshow.com/contact-us

Additional updates regarding The StreamTV Show will be published on streamtvshow.com .

