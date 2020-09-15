Company announcement No. 39
Vejle, September 15. 2020
With reference to company announcement no. 24, it must be announced that the planned
listing of Watgen Medical A/S will be postponed until 2021.
The postponement takes place to ensure that the necessary organization and board of
directors are in place in the company and to ensure additional time for further clarification of
the prioritization of market potentials in the company.
Chairman Thomas Marschall states, “We continue to work on a listing of the company to take
place as this gives the company the best opportunity for capitalization and commercialization.
The postponement must be seen as a desire to strengthen our position prior to the planned
listing”.
Watgen Medical A/S focuses, among other, on commercializing a wound care product that can
ensure clean bacteria-free, luke-warm water for wound rinsing, which are to prevent
unnecessary infections. The wound care market is global and growing.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water
technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and
reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring
CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen
Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
