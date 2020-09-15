Company announcement No. 39

Vejle, September 15. 2020

With reference to company announcement no. 24, it must be announced that the planned

listing of Watgen Medical A/S will be postponed until 2021.



The postponement takes place to ensure that the necessary organization and board of

directors are in place in the company and to ensure additional time for further clarification of

the prioritization of market potentials in the company.



Chairman Thomas Marschall states, “We continue to work on a listing of the company to take

place as this gives the company the best opportunity for capitalization and commercialization.

The postponement must be seen as a desire to strengthen our position prior to the planned

listing”.



Watgen Medical A/S focuses, among other, on commercializing a wound care product that can

ensure clean bacteria-free, luke-warm water for wound rinsing, which are to prevent

unnecessary infections. The wound care market is global and growing.

About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water

technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and

reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring

CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen

Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:



CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser:

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market

