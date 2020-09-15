NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), CloudMD(OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC), Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), and NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR).



eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone: ”A Clear Vision To Realize Enormous Untapped Potential of eBay.”

“…Consumer behavior is rapidly evolving, and this dynamic has been accelerated by COVID-19, contributing to a significant volume acceleration and new customer acquisition. This led to a very strong quarter, coming in ahead of the recently increased expectations we shared in early June….Volume was strong across most major markets in the Marketplaces business, growing 29%, our highest quarterly growth rate in 15 years. We also added approximately 8 million more buyers to bring the annual active buyer base to 182 million.”

“Our ambition to become the best global marketplace has been built with customers at the center, and an acknowledgment of the driving force of our success has always been and must continue to be our leadership in technology. This is why the entire team at eBay is rallying around three key priorities to execute on the vision: One, to build compelling next gen experiences for our enthusiasts. Second, is become the partner of choice for our sellers and third is to cultivate lifelong, trusted relationships with buyers. We plan to modernize and simplify the experience to drive more purchase frequency by leveraging AI teams to remove friction throughout the buying journey…We’re building up our capabilities in AI and data science and computer vision.”

“...We have a clear vision to realize the enormous untapped potential of eBay. This will be a multiyear process and will require investment but through a tech-led re-imagination, our plan is to become the best marketplace in the world for buyers and sellers.”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Firing on all Cylinders - Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth”

In recent weeks NEXCF has made significant strides, across it’s key business units which position the company for significant growth. These include: New Microsoft Partnership, revenue generating eCommerce SaaS acquisition, key executive hires, and ecomm product line expansions, a C$13 million capital raise, and NASDAQ uplisting application. NEXCF is now “firing on all cylinders” as its eCommerce and SaaS AR solutions business units are also rapidly growing with new product line expansions, and M&A activity.

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, NexTech is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth, and digital transformation accelerates globally.

September 15 - Fenestration Digital, the UK’s window industry trade association, chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR platform for five virtual trade show events in 2020/21 in a contract worth over C$280,000.

September 11 - NexTech became an approved Microsoft partner with access to the Azure Marketplace - allowing NEXCF’s InfernoAR to be sold directly through the Marketplace. This new sales channel opens to the door to exponential revenue growth opportunities.

September 9 - NEXCF acquires fast-growing eCommerce SaaS platform Next Level Ninjas which matches brands and product testers on it's VIP Product Testers site, helping brands gain marketplace momentum. The platform works across multiple eCommerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Walmart, Jet and Etsy. By acquiring this Amazon eCommerce launch platform NexTech is now able to tie together its augmented reality (AR) offerings for eCommerce into one offering, creating a complete AR eCommerce ecosystem. Established in 2019, Next Level Ninjas has experienced both dramatic organic growth and an attractive gross profit margin of 85%. In the month of August alone the business generated $40,000 in operating profit, implying a projected 12-month profit run rate of $480,000, which assumes zero growth post acquisition. "I believe that Next Level Ninja for eCommerce can quickly become a multi-million dollar business becoming as big a driver of revenue and cash flow as our Jolokia (renamed InfernoAR) acquisition”, commented NEXCF CEO Evan Gappelberg. This acquisition represents the company's sixth acquisition since 2019 and the company's second in 2020.

August 25 - NEXCF reported record 290% revenue growth for Q2 2020, and a growing sales pipeline.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC): "The Future of Telemedicine"

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC) CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. recently shared with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. In the September 10 LiveChat with Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience, Dr. Hamza explained how CloudMD is now entering it's next exciting growth phase, fueled by a recent capital raise.

Latest DOCRF News:

September 14 - DOCRF signs agreement to acquire iMD Health Global Corp. a revolutionary patient engagement software company with over 10,000 healthcare professionals and other users, and access to over 7.5 million patients.

August 31 - DOCRF reports 163% Year-Over-Year Q2 Results, Growth Driven by Telehealth and Acquisitions

August 13 - DOCRF is acquiring majority interest in West Mississauga Medical Clinic a comprehensive family medicine and specialist medical clinic serving over 100,000 patients, securing footprint in Ontario with cash flow positive clinic, with revenue of C$1.8 million in 2019.

August 6 - DOCRF continues US expansion with an acquisition of a chronic care medical clinic in Mississippi, as a part of its broader strategy for entering the U.S. market with its comprehensive suite of telehealth products. This clinic will, power a network of telehealth powered satellite clinics covering large areas of underserviced areas across the U.S.

July 28 - CloudMD announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire South Surrey Medical Clinic, a premier provider of integrated medical solutions and an early adopter of telemedicine delivery. The Clinic has been able to streamline healthcare services and provide longitudinal and team-based patient-centric care by offering a number of medical services from one location. The clinic operates with 24 healthcare professionals, including, 12 physicians across various specialities including mental health, women’s health, sports medicine, gynecology and psychiatry. South Surrey services over 60,000 patients and already uses online booking, EMR software and telemedicine that will be easily integrated into CloudMD’s software and clinic network.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), CEO Peter Gassner: “Veeva’s Cloud Innovation Powering Pharma & LifeSciences”

“…Telemedicine increased rapidly in the U.S. from less than 1% of doctor visits in February to more than 30% of visits in April. Doctors and patients are getting used to a mix of in-person and digital interactions and are finding it productive. Using Veeva Pulse data from Veeva CRM, we see that in the U.S., remote meetings between pharma and doctors with Veeva Engage are up more than 30 times and approved e-mail communications are up more than two times from February to April.”

“Doctors are telling us they find digital meetings effective and they look forward to a mix of in-person and digital interactions once things get back to normal. It's good to see the healthcare systems and the life sciences industry evolving so rapidly. It was a very busy quarter for Veeva, we executed our first ever entirely remote product releases in both CRM and Vault. We made major changes to our product plans to release new digital capabilities, customers need most right now….Two big new areas of innovation, Data Cloud and MyVeeva: We had a major announcement for commercial in March with Veeva Data Cloud planned for the U.S. by year-end. Veeva Data Cloud will bring a better solution for patient data to the industry. This is a large, underserved area and ripe for disruption. Like the other markets we've entered, we aim to bring much needed innovation…”

