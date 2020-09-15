New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960815/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027. Single-use Bioreactors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multiple-use Bioreactors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $623.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Bioreactors and Fermenters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$623.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bioreactors and Fermenters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-use
Bioreactors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Single-use Bioreactors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-use Bioreactors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Multiple-use
Bioreactors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Multiple-use Bioreactors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiple-use Bioreactors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for CROs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for CROs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for CROs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic and
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Academic and Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic and Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters by
Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters by
End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bioreactors and Fermenters Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters by
Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-use
Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters by
End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors
and Multiple-use Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical
Companies, CROs and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors
and Multiple-use Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical
Companies, CROs and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and
Multiple-use Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs
and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: India Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Bioreactors and Fermenters
by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors
and Multiple-use Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical
Companies, CROs and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and
Academic and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors
and Multiple-use Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and
Multiple-use Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical
Companies, CROs and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by End-Use - Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs
and Academic and Research Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs and Academic
and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Bioreactors and Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors
and Multiple-use Bioreactors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Bioreactors and
Fermenters by Product - Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use
Bioreactors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bioreactors
and Fermenters by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-use Bioreactors and Multiple-use Bioreactors for the
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
