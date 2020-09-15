New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Print Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967902/?utm_source=GNW





They also allow organizations cut printing costs as well as help them monitor, maintain, and control the entire printer fleet through a single application interface.Moreover, print management software support mailing and distribution, quick printing, and offset printing functions.



However, due to COVID-19, the manufacturing of smartphones and digital cameras have seen a sharp decline in European countries.The retail & e-commerce industry is expected to be under stress in 2020, and it would require time to stabilize.



All these factors are expected to impact print management software market growth.



The print management software market is segmented based on deployment, enterprise size, industry, and geography.In terms of deployment, the print management software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.



Based on enterprise size, the print management software market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Based on industry, the print management software market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others.



Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Key players operating in the print management software market include AND Technologies, Inc.; Canon Inc.; ePaper Ltd; print management solutions; KOFAX, INC.; PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd; Print Manager; PrinterLogic; Process Fusion; ThinPrint GmbH; and United Carlton.



The global print management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the print management software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in theprint management software market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967902/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001