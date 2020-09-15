Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Turnkey Capital Inc.’s, ("TKCI" or the "Company") mission is to acquire and provide business advisory services to undervalued businesses, real estate and intellectual properties.



We are pleased to announce the appointment of Alan A. Tucker as President. Mr. Tucker has been active in the real estate market for over 20 years. Mr. Tucker sourced and executed deals worth over $100MM in the first year of operation; bottom line revenues created to help attain profitability in the first year. Provided an extensive pipeline of deals through investment partners, other private firms and sponsors.

Mr. Tucker established massive networking opportunities for firms to raise capital, source deals through personal relationships around the world. Responsible for delivering several multimillion-dollar commercial construction projects. Built relationships with architects, engineers, developers, bankers, contractors, inspectors, city officials, agents and clients. Managed full on-site construction and land development; effectively scheduled, monitored, and inspected all work from start to customer orientation Maintained asset portfolio to include diverse residential and commercial holdings. Mr. Tucker served as Founder & Managing Director for MicroCap Services Inc. developing the vision for the organization to become the premier client services company in the small-cap equities market, leveraging the massive network to source clients and provide best-in-class services in the small-cap equities market.

Alan A. Tucker is an accomplished, established Senior Executive with extensive management experience in business startup, business strategy, team leadership, and business development. Proven expertise in leading high-performance teams to conduct business development. After serving in the United States Air Force, Mr. Tucker began his career as a geotechnical engineer. He spent five years serving as Vice President of Operations for two construction engineering and development firms before starting his own firm which he successfully built into a profitable enterprise.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to shift our focus away from Egg Health Hub, which we transferred as an intellectual property to MediXall Group. This allowed us to see the opportunity to acquire undervalued assets,” said Neil Swartz, Chairman of Turnkey. “With our focus being changed, we needed to add leadership that would allow us to take advantage of the opportunities and find someone who could bring resources that would allow us to move quickly. Mr. Tucker’s background and experience brings exactly this to the table. As such, we are very excited to work together to take advantage of these opportunities in distressed assets attributable to this new economy.”

“Turnkey Capital is an excellent platform to execute our strategy of growth through acquisition,” said Mr. Tucker. “We are looking at several candidates to be our first partner company and expect to be in a position to announce something before October 31st.”

About Turnkey Capital Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business advisory company that builds value in under-valued assets by providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure and long-term corporate support. The goal of Turnkey Capital Inc. is to bring the full value of assets to complete the package needed to create a successful company. Turnkey’s extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

Safe Harbor Statement.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Abraham Chocron

954-440-4678

achocron@turnkeycapitalinc.com