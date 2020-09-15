A true classic car show! All vehicles at the Key to the Hills Rod Run are pre-1949. Enjoy the cooler weather while you stroll and admire these hot rods in beautiful Boerne, TX.

Hot rod enthusiasts of all ages flock to Main Plaza in historic downtown Boerne to see the array of classic vehicles on display at the Key to the Hills Rod Run.

Boerne, TX, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 35 years, historic downtown Boerne has hosted hundreds of pre-1949 hot rods during the Key to the Hills Rod Run providing a colorful display of automotive history for all to see. Once again, hot rod owners and lovers are beckoned to the Hill Country Mile the weekend of October 9-11, 2020 to ogle over these vehicles that are works of art and labors of love. Rod-owners can be found relaxing and joyfully talking cars with friends, and soon to be friends, throughout the event.

Boerne’s Hill Country Mile provides an ideal backdrop for such an assortment of vintage autos with its historic European style rock buildings lining the street. The interiors are filled with elevated dining establishments, quaint coffee houses, and bakeries filled with delicious smells that you can’t say “no” to. Independently owned boutiques can be found in large supply, offering unique gifts, trendy clothes for all style preferences, and quality keepsakes to remember your trip. Even if you’re not a car enthusiast, there’s something for everyone during Rod Run weekend in Boerne!

Interested in joining the fun as a registered participant or as an admiring spectator? In celebration of this exciting event that makes the Boerne community shine, the Boerne Visitors Center and The Bevy Hotel have partnered together to offer a two-night-stay any time in the next 6 months, plus breakfast for two at The Bevy Provisions Co. Don’t miss this opportunity and enter online today!

Need help planning your escape to Boerne for the Key to the Hills Rod Run or for any occasion? Reach out to the Boerne Visitors Center for assistance or visit their award-winning website to craft your perfect Boerne Hill Country adventure.

Tori Bellos Boerne Convention and Visitors Bureau 830.249.7277 tori@visitboerne.org