—RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart brings part of $150 million company to his hometown, adding a second location within an hour of Pittsburgh—

—RPP celebrates national expansion with grand opening event and 1,000+ gallons of hand sanitizer donations to local homeless shelters, first responders and schools—

BUTLER, Penn., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPP Products today announced the grand opening of its 180,000 square foot facility in Butler, PA, marking the company’s fifth location nationwide and second within an hour’s drive of Pittsburgh (another facility is located in the Akron, OH area). To celebrate the milestone, the company held a Grand Opening event with employees, partners, business and community leaders, local non-profit organizations and first responders. RPP Products also announced 40-plus new Warehouse/Production Associate job openings at the Butler facility.

“As a Pittsburgh native, our growth in Butler County is very personal to me,” said Eric Zwigart, CEO of RPP Products. “RPP has made a business commitment by building our future here and creating 40-plus jobs immediately. But we’ve also made a commitment to the people and community with our Corporate Social Responsibility pledge: to provide generous donations of hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, food banks, first responders and schools in Butler County and greater Pittsburgh, for as long as it’s needed. We’ve been doing so throughout the nation since early 2020, but there is something special about now being able to fulfill a need for, and make a long-term commitment to, my hometown.”

On hand at today’s Butler Grand Opening event to receive their hand sanitizer donations were executives from the Butler Area School District, Light of Life Rescue Mission, United Way of Butler County, the City of Butler, and first responders from the Butler Police Dept. and Butler Fire Dept. Each entity received 1,000 32 oz. bottles of FDA-approved liquid hand sanitizer, a recent addition to RPP Products product line in response to the severe shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t be happier to have RPP Products recognize the Pittsburgh region – and Butler County specifically – with a local expansion of the company’s national presence,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, President of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, the region’s economic development organization and an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

“As the industrial real estate market transforms in real time, Butler County is a winning location to manufacture products to serve East Coast markets. Manufacturing is a mainstay of this region and an important long-term economic driver. For RPP Products, our skilled manufacturing labor pool and transportation infrastructure – including accessible rail and interstate highways – will support delivery of raw materials, the production process and moving products to market. We wish them every success and continued growth in our region.”

The RPP Products Butler facility will start operations in early October 2020 with windshield wash fluid and diesel exhaust fluid packaging and manufacturing.

About RPP Products

RPP Products is the nation’s #1 privately-held provider of professionally formulated oil, lubricants, window wash, antifreeze & coolant, additives and aerosols to the convenience and grocery distribution channels. In just seven days in mid-March 2020, RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart pivoted the company to begin producing FDA-registered hand sanitizer , for as long as it’s needed. Zwigart felt that the homeless and food- insecure would likely not get the supplies they needed during the national crisis, and decided to focus his company’s donation efforts there.

RPP Products has branded its hand sanitizer Premier Pure, which is FDA-registered, bottled in the USA and available in multiple sizes up to a gallon to support not only retail, but also, bulk dispensers, back office and businesses. Premier Pure may kill up to 99.9% of the most common germs, and helps reduce bacteria on the skin.

For more information on the company, please visit www.rppproducts.com. To view Butler job openings, please visit www.rppproducts.com/jobs .

For more information on Premier Pure hand sanitizer, please visit www.premierpure.com .