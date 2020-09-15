Huntsville, Alabama, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Racial and ethnic minorities make up 40 percent of the U.S. population. But in clinical trials, minorities often account for as little as two percent of participants. As a result, there are many examples of commonly prescribed pharmaceuticals that are less effective or have negative side effects due to a person’s race and ethnicity.

“This is a problem that needs to be addressed,” says Del Smith, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Acclinate Genetics. “It only exacerbates the health inequalities we’re already dealing with in America and around the world. We believe that diversifying genomic research and clinical trials to include more representation and diversity increases knowledge about health issues and makes a difference in personalized healthcare for all.”

Smith and co-founder of Acclinate Genetics Tiffany Jordan-Whitlow have both been personally impacted by the lack of minority representation in medicine. Their company helps biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations increase minority and ethnic participation in research and trials. With a platform that protects privacy, the company utilizes machine learning and predictive analytics to ensure selection of more diverse participants. Acclinate creates value by decreasing the overall cost of drug development, increasing the speed of drug approval, integrating with virtual clinical trials and contributing to the discovery of new drugs.

Acclinate Genetics recently gained backing from Bronze Valley, a Birmingham-based early stage venture investment platform dedicated to supporting high growth, minority-owned businesses. The partnership makes Acclinate Genetics the first bio company to join Bronze Valley’s portfolio.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Bronze Valley, and we are grateful for their support and confidence in Acclinate Genetics’ position for future growth.” says Jordan-Whitlow. “With forward momentum, Acclinate remains focused on helping diverse individuals make informed decisions about genomic research, clinical trial participation and their overall health.”

Addressing longstanding inequities in research and clinical trials also presents business opportunities. Currently, the clinical trial patient recruitment market is a $3.4 billion business, a figure projected to grow to $5.3 billion by 2030.

Acclinate’s Smith says that he and Jordan-Whitlow have followed the philosophy of applying sound business principles to making positive social impacts. As Acclinate continues to grow and scale, the company seeks investors and partners, who honor that same philosophy, to come alongside them.

About Acclinate Genetics

Acclinate Genetics is a Huntsville-based startup working to help biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations increase the representation and diversity of their genomic research and clinical trials. Founded by Del Smith and Tiffany Jordan-Whitlow, the trusted digital health company has a mission to educate and engage diverse individuals to make informed decisions about their health. For more information about Acclinate Genetics, visit www.acclinategenetics.com.

Attachment

Logan Cate Acclinate Genetics 256-874-1374 logan@flourishconsultingservices.com