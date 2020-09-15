15 SEPTEMBER 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Further to the statement included in the annual report for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that Anna Brown was appointed to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with effect from 14 September 2020.

Anna is a partner with Addleshaw Goddard LLP and has over 25 years' experience in a wide range of corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, reorganisations and reconstructions, equity investments in companies and joint ventures. She has particular expertise in listed company work and has acted on a number of AIM and Stock Exchange IPO's, secondary fundraisings on market and public to private transactions.

There are no disclosures to be made under paragraph 9.6.13(1)-(6) of the Listing Rules in relation to Mrs Brown’s appointment.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.