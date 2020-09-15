New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochemical Reagents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960808/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PCR Reagent Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Biochemical Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Electrophoresis Reagents Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR
In the global Electrophoresis Reagents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biochemical Reagents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biochemical Reagents Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biochemical Reagents Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PCR Reagent Kits (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PCR Reagent Kits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PCR Reagent Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents (Product) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Electrophoresis Reagents (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electrophoresis Reagents (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Electrophoresis Reagents (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Chromatography Reagents (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Chromatography Reagents (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Chromatography Reagents (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Academics and Research (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Academics and Research (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Academics and Research (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Pharma and Biotech Companies (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Pharma and Biotech Companies (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Pharma and Biotech Companies (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: CROs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: CROs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: CROs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biochemical Reagents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Biochemical Reagents Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Biochemical Reagents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Biochemical Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Biochemical Reagents Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Biochemical Reagents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Biochemical Reagents Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Biochemical Reagents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Biochemical Reagents Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biochemical Reagents in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Biochemical Reagents Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Biochemical Reagents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Biochemical Reagents Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Biochemical Reagents in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Biochemical Reagents Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biochemical Reagents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Biochemical Reagents Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Biochemical Reagents Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Biochemical Reagents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 62: Biochemical Reagents Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Biochemical Reagents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Biochemical Reagents Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Biochemical Reagents Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Biochemical Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Biochemical Reagents Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Biochemical Reagents Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Biochemical Reagents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Biochemical Reagents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Biochemical Reagents Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Biochemical Reagents in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Biochemical Reagents Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Biochemical Reagents:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Biochemical Reagents Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biochemical Reagents in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Biochemical Reagents Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Biochemical Reagents Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Biochemical Reagents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Biochemical Reagents Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Biochemical Reagents Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Biochemical Reagents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Biochemical Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 104: Biochemical Reagents Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Biochemical Reagents Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Biochemical Reagents Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Biochemical Reagents Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Biochemical Reagents Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Biochemical Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Biochemical Reagents Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Biochemical Reagents Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Biochemical Reagents Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Biochemical Reagents Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Biochemical Reagents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Biochemical Reagents Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Biochemical Reagents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 132: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Biochemical Reagents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biochemical
Reagents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Biochemical Reagents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biochemical Reagents in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochemical Reagents Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Biochemical Reagents Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Biochemical Reagents Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Biochemical Reagents Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Biochemical Reagents Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Biochemical Reagents Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Biochemical Reagents in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Biochemical Reagents Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 152: Biochemical Reagents Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Biochemical Reagents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Biochemical Reagents Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Biochemical Reagents Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Biochemical Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Biochemical Reagents Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Biochemical Reagents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Biochemical Reagents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Biochemical Reagents Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Biochemical Reagents Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Biochemical Reagents Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Biochemical Reagents Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Biochemical Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Biochemical Reagents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Biochemical Reagents Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Biochemical Reagents Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Biochemical Reagents Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Biochemical Reagents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Biochemical Reagents Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biochemical Reagents in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Biochemical Reagents Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 191: Biochemical Reagents Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Biochemical Reagents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Biochemical Reagents Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Biochemical Reagents Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Biochemical Reagents Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Biochemical Reagents Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Biochemical Reagents Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biochemical Reagents in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Biochemical Reagents Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Biochemical Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Biochemical Reagents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Biochemical Reagents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Biochemical Reagents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Biochemical Reagents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Biochemical Reagents Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Biochemical Reagents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Biochemical Reagents Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Biochemical Reagents Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Biochemical Reagents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Biochemical Reagents Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Biochemical Reagents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Biochemical Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Biochemical Reagents Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
