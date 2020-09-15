New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pipettes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Category ; Channel Type; Volume Type ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967901/?utm_source=GNW

However, the exorbitant cost of automated pipettesis among thethe factorshindering the growth of the market.



The biotechnology industry is considered as an emerging industry on the global scale.On the back of the growing inventions and innovation, the there has been a rise in biotechnology hubs in niche cities of the US, such as San Francisco, Raleigh, and Chicago.



Moreover, several initiatives are being taken in regions such as Europe and Asia to upgrade this industry on regional levels.For instance, in 2015, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) announced the National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2015-2020, which is also referred to as Strategy-II.



The focus of the strategy is to create a robust infrastructure for research and development, help in in understanding the new life processes and utilize the advanced tools for humanity.



Based on type, the global pipettes market is segmented intoair displacement pipettes and positive displacement pipettes. The air displacement pipettessegment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the market for positive displacement pipettesis expected to grow at a higher CAGR duringthe forecast period.Based on category, the global pipettes market is segmented into electronic and manual. The manualsegment held a larger share of the market in 2019,and the electronicsegment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on channel type, the global pipettes market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channelsegment held a larger share of the market in 2019,and it is further expected to report a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on volume type, the global pipettes market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volumesegment held a greater share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the global pipettes market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage laboratories, forensics laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratoriessegment held the greatest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



