New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bath Salts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960806/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epsom Salt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.4% CAGR and reach US$594.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dead Sea Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $480.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR
The Bath Salts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$480.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$372.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.
Himalayan Salt Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Himalayan Salt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$256 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$262 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960806/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bath Salts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bath Salts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Bath Salts Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Bath Salts Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Epsom Salt (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Epsom Salt (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Epsom Salt (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Dead Sea Salt (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Dead Sea Salt (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Dead Sea Salt (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Himalayan Salt (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Himalayan Salt (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Himalayan Salt (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Bolivian Salt (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Bolivian Salt (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Bolivian Salt (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Dendritic Salt (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Dendritic Salt (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Dendritic Salt (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Bath Care (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Bath Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Bath Care (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Aromatherapy (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Aromatherapy (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Aromatherapy (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Therapeutic (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Therapeutic (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Therapeutic (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Home Care (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Home Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Home Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Fertilizer (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Fertilizer (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Fertilizer (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bath Salts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Bath Salts Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Bath Salts Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Bath Salts Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Bath Salts Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Bath Salts Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Bath Salts Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Bath Salts Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Bath Salts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Bath Salts Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Bath Salts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Bath Salts Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bath
Salts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Bath Salts Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Bath Salts Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Bath Salts Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Bath Salts Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Bath Salts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Bath Salts Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bath Salts Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Bath Salts Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Bath Salts Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Bath Salts Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Bath Salts Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Bath Salts Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Bath Salts Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: Bath Salts Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Bath Salts Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Bath Salts Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Bath Salts Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Bath Salts Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Bath Salts Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Bath Salts Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Bath Salts Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: German Bath Salts Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Bath Salts Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Bath Salts Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Bath Salts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Bath Salts Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Bath Salts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Bath Salts Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bath Salts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Bath Salts Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Bath Salts Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Bath Salts Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Bath Salts Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 99: Bath Salts Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Bath Salts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Bath Salts Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Bath Salts Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Bath Salts Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Bath Salts Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Bath Salts Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Bath Salts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Bath Salts Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Bath Salts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Bath Salts Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: Bath Salts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Bath Salts Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Bath Salts Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Bath Salts Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Bath Salts Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Bath Salts Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Bath Salts Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Bath Salts Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 132: Bath Salts Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian Bath Salts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Bath Salts Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Bath Salts Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Bath Salts Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bath Salts: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Bath Salts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Bath Salts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bath Salts Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Bath Salts Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Bath Salts Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 149: Bath Salts Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Bath Salts Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Bath Salts Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Bath Salts Marketby Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Bath Salts in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Bath Salts Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Bath Salts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Bath Salts Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Bath Salts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Bath Salts Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Bath Salts Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Bath Salts Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Bath Salts Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Bath Salts Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Bath Salts Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Bath Salts Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Bath Salts Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Bath Salts Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Bath Salts Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Bath Salts Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Bath Salts Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Bath Salts Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Bath Salts Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 180: Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Bath Salts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: Bath Salts Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Bath Salts Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Bath Salts Historic Marketby Product
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 186: Bath Salts Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Bath Salts Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Bath Salts Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Bath Salts: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Bath Salts Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bath
Salts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian Bath Salts Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Bath Salts Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Bath Salts Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Bath Salts Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Bath Salts Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 200: Bath Salts Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Bath Salts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Bath Salts Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Bath Salts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Bath Salts Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bath Salts in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Bath Salts Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Bath Salts Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Bath Salts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Bath Salts Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Bath Salts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Bath Salts Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Bath Salts Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Bath Salts Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Bath Salts Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Bath Salts Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Bath Salts Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Bath Salts Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Bath Salts Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Bath Salts Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Bath Salts Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 225: Bath Salts Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960806/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: