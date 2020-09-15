BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relsup, which makes high-quality proprietary nutritional supplements, this week added StackedNutrition.com to its retail distribution network.
“Stacked Nutrition is the second online retailer to pick up our supplements in less than a month,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “We are excited that consumers in the United States have another retail outlet to find our proprietary dietary supplements."
Berens said RelSup’s products use only high-quality ingredients in its unique formulations.
“This is important because American consumers are taking more supplements than ever before,” Berens said. “Seventy-seven percent of Americans take dietary supplements according to the most recent Council for Responsible Nutrition’s annual survey. That is the highest percentage in history.”
Berens said dietary supplement usage peaks at 81 percent for adults between 35-54.
“People today were concerned about their health even before COVID-19. It seems each generation is more health-conscious than their parents,” Berens said. “Consumers want high-quality dietary supplements like our ‘reliable supplements that you can trust.’”
The nutritional supplements now available on Stacked Nutrition are:
“There are millions of people in the United States who have digestive problems or are lactose intolerant,” Berens said. “We developed RelSup supplements to help people live healthier and happier lives.”
To purchase RelSup supplements, visit StackedNutrition.com.
Andrew Polin RelSup (561) 421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com
RelSup
Boca Raton, Florida, UNITED STATES
