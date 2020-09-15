TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (Pink Sheets:POLXF) (the “Company”) is pleased to report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the period ending July 31, 2020. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.



Q2 ending July 31, 2020 Q2 ending July 31, 2019 Sales 1,377,747 1,243,883 Net Income 64,462 119,894 Income per common share - basic 0.02 0.04 - diluted 0.02 0.03 Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding - basic 3,432,478 3,419,478 - diluted 3,432,478 3,447,282

Management considers the current quarter’s financial results acceptable, in light of the continued impact that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the worldwide economy. Management is encouraged about increased interest in product for Europe and the Far East as those markets appear to be restarting. Management is also exploring new opportunities that appear caused by a desire to “buy North American.”

Sales are higher in the second quarter over the first quarter of this fiscal year, as customer demand cautiously resumes in the wake of the global impact of COVID-19. Management is buoyed by an increased demand for native dextran for new applications. The development work has been ongoing for several years and management is pleased to see progress. More orders have been received for Q3 and are expected to continue through Q4.

The Company’s publicly traded shares continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet platform ( www.otcmarkets.com/stock/POLXF/quote ).

The company continues full disclosure of its financial and operational results, which can be accessed by visiting the company website at www.Polydex.com . Product information is available at www.dextran.ca

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

Company website: www.Polydex.com

