Bothell, Wash., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leader in data management and process automation software, today announces availability of software bots from leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider Automation Anywhere, Inc., for SAP ECC and S/4HANA from the Automation Anywhere™ Bot Store.



The software bots are free of charge for Winshuttle customers, enabling organizations to connect and integrate their enterprise systems using Automation Anywhere’s intelligent automation to connect with non-SAP systems with Winshuttle for data automation for SAP ERP systems.



By combining the ability of Winshuttle to automate SAP processes and Automation Anywhere’s expertise in connecting and automating business processes from multiple systems, customers can develop end-to-end processes that include SAP data management. This integration extends Automation Anywhere to include a no-code, rules-based alternative to easily update and query SAP ERP data.

As part of Automation Anywhere’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Winshuttle adds a scalable, flexible and secure SAP integration option to the Automation Anywhere developers, across master data, finance, HR, plant maintenance and more. Now companies can more effectively integrate their automation solutions with SAP ERP and adapt to ongoing process changes without developing new interfaces.

“Integrating Automation Anywhere software bots with Winshuttle has already proven successful through our Technology Alliance Program, and this next phase of our collaboration will help our mutual customers remain resilient, automating business processes across numerous systems,” said Griffin Pickard, Director of Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. “For Winshuttle customers, organizations now have access to a variety of bots from our Bot Store for free, making intelligent automation more accessible and creating faster time to value for those who use SAP ERP systems.”

“Our partnership with Automation Anywhere builds on the unique ability to seamlessly integrate with SAP to allow customers to fully automate end-to-end processes," said Kristian Kalsing, VP of Product and Solutions. "This partnership supports a portfolio approach to RPA, taking best of breed solutions to solve a company's particular set of challenges and use cases. We share some of the biggest companies in the world and we look forward to helping them further streamline their SAP processes with Automation Anywhere and Winshuttle." To learn more about Winshuttle’s integration with Automation Anywhere, go to https://www.winshuttle.com/automation-anywhere/.



About WinshuttleThere is a class of business processes you must digitize to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive environment—one where process and data are interdependent. This is where Winshuttle excels. We empower business teams to make their processes faster and their data better. And while that may sound simple, it takes just the right combination of process automation and data management capabilities—and we’ve been perfecting that combination since 2003.

Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle’s SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage. Discover how at www.winshuttle.com.

