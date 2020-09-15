To Irish Stock Exchange



Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 September 2020





Nykredit Realkredit A/S to redeem Additional Tier 1 capital securities

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem its EUR 500,000,000 Additional Tier 1 capital securities (ISIN XS1195632911) in accordance with the terms of the prospectus.

The notes will be redeemed on the first call date on 26 October 2020 at par value plus accrued interest.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

