Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized is offering tips and products to stay safe and maintain healthy inhaled air indoors and outdoors during unprecedented fire season.

Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 3.1 million acres in California. This year's acreage burned is 26 times higher than in 2019 for the same period.

An article published by Ron Korber on Breezometer.com suggested that Severe Coronavirus & Poor Air Quality Could be Linked.

The drastic rise in the number of indoor pollutants across regions and public concerns over the pandemic has propelled the demand for smart air purifiers in residential and commercial buildings.

Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) reported: The World Health Organization director-general went as far as to suggest that air pollution is "the new tobacco." But it's not just our health that suffers: air pollution costs the global economy $225 billion each year in lost labor income. Pollution and traffic congestion can disrupt daily business operations. At the same time, a recent study showed that "poor outdoor air quality is likely to have a negative impact on your job performance, even if you work indoors at a desk." Poor air quality poses a risk to employee health, which led, for example, to more sick days in central London from air pollution. It has been shown to cause the equivalent of over 650,000 sick days each year there. Furthermore, cities with severe air pollution problems will increasingly be seen as less desirable places to work and live, thereby negatively impacting talent recruitment. A survey released by Bain & Company and the American Chamber of Commerce in China found that 53 percent of American firms operating in Chinese cities have experienced difficulty recruiting senior talent, with the majority blaming air pollution.

Kronos is offering several products to address indoor and outdoor air pollution for residential and business use. Regarding outdoors, we are offering FIT-AIR, which can be worn on your arm. Our products are designed to help you breathe safer and live healthier throughout your daily lifestyle routine. Whether you're traveling in your car or on a plane, running errands, or simply working at your desk, Fit-Air can be there with you. This air purifier comes with an easy-to-use strap that quickly attaches the device to your arm or backpack straps. This product is utilizing a true HEPA 11 replaceable filter. Fir-AIR can be attached to any mask. Please view this video to see how Fit Air works and other Kronos videos :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaSmfwXH9-g

The Kronos Car Air Purifier is an innovative purifier designed to also remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses. Two Pole Active (TPA) technology as an active filtration technology differs from HEPA passive filtration technology. TPA is based on Ionic wind and optimized for air filtration. The electrical filtration enables its high collection efficiency and bacteria-killing capabilities. This patented TPA® technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field creation.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 5 and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products) available for purchase now on www.Walmart.com

MODEL 5 (MSRP $599): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA.

The manufacturer's CEO Dr. Zhang Yan, was recently featured in a Forbes article , commented that in the marketing materials: "Airdog air purifiers have proven to be a strong fighter against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any airborne bio-aerosols. Third-party lab tests have shown that Airdog X5 kills 99.9 percent of H3N2 viruses in a 30 cubic meter sealed testing room over the course of an hour. The H3N2 virus has the same shape and bio-characteristics as the COVID-19. The high voltage inside the Airdog X5, much like bug zappers, kills and destroys viruses and bacteria." The Company claims the purifier is a waste-free solution to dirty air problems, eliminating particles down to 0.0146 micron. It's designed to clean a 1,400 square foot area in one hour."

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air, while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)