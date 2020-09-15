Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 15 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 7,840m.

A total of 9 bids for ISK 6,460m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.32%-2.41% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 6,340m were accepted in the series at 2.37% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 37,380m.

A total of 6 bids for ISK 1,380m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 2.87%-2.94% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 22 September 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.