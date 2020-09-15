Eurobio Scientific announces the CE marking

of its COVID EBX FluCoSyn™ PCR test

Paris, September 15, 2020 –5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces today the CE marking of its new proprietary EBX 042 FluCoSyn ™ test, developed specifically to identify with a single sample the viruses responsible for the main flu-like symptoms. It can be used to test for the presence of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, influenza A and B viruses, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

A proprietary PCR test easily implemented

The proprietary EBX 042 FluCoSyn™ test allows for the simultaneous detection, with a single test and in one unique reaction, of the main pathogens responsible for influenza-like syndromes. This is a multiplex kit with 5 targets: 2 genes (R and N) for the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, 1 common target for influenza A and B viruses, 1 target for the RSV virus, and 1 target for the control integrated into each test to validate the correct functioning of the reaction. This multiplexed real-time PCR* assay can be used directly on any open instrument, including portable systems. It allows the detection of pathogens in 1h15.

FluCoSyn ™ was developed in-house by Eurobio Scientific and is entirely produced in its manufacturing unit in Les Ulis. With the CE marking, this test is immediately marketable to biology laboratories.

With the approaching winter season, always favorable to influenza infections, FluCoSyn ™ will help distinguish patients with Covid-19 from those with classic influenza. It can be used in first intention or in confirmation of the results of rapid tests with lower performance such as antigenic tests.

For Denis Fortier, Deputy Managing Director of Eurobio Scientific, “With our expertise in molecular biology, the entire team mobilized in record time to develop this multiplex kit before the winter season allowing a differential diagnosis of the main viruses responsible of the same clinical syndromes. Drawing on the experience developed with EBX 041 Coronavirus SARS CoV-2, our production and logistics teams are also ready to meet the demands of our customers. "

* The « Polymerase Chain Reaction » (PCR) is a method based on the selective multiplication of target DNA sequences, which allows the detection of such specific DNA sequences present in a sample.

Next financial meeting

Half-year 2020 financial results : October 15, 2020, after stock market closes

