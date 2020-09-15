Orange, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned domain expert integrator, proudly announced that their 17th Annual Charity Golf Classic had another record year of donations for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove. CBT expressed immense gratitude to their golfers and sponsors who combined to raise $26,000. Given the many challenges presented in 2020, this effort exceeded CBT's initial expectations and proved the power of human kindness is alive and well.

“Thank you to everybody that contributed. Yesterday’s experience warms my heart that each of our participants and sponsors found it important to contribute financial and time resources to make our event a success… for others in greater needs than ourselves. Being able to contribute to Hollygrove and support these kids and families is very important to us and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of our friends and colleagues” said Rob Schaeffer, CBT President.

CBT Founder and CEO, Kelly Ireland, was so moved by the commitment of the event's participants that she decided to contribute an additional $6,000 to the cause. That brought the total donation to $32,000, matching the event's highest contribution to Hollygrove ever and taking the tournament’s lifetime contributions to over $300,000; a remarkable success given the inherent obstacles presented by COVID-19.

“I want to thank the golfers; it was very different this year and we really appreciate everybody that stuck with us,” said Ireland. “I’m humbled by the outpouring of support and happy to contribute a little extra to bring our total donation to $32,000.”

Felicia Flores, Associate Director for Hollygrove Programs at Uplift, said “Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers, and to CBT for making this event possible. Your contributions help programs continue to serve our foster youth kids and families as well to continue the education of our community and provide essential basic needs. From all of us here at Uplift Family Services, thank you!”

Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove is the Los Angeles division of one of California’s largest, most comprehensive mental and behavioral health providers. Statewide, the agency serves more than 33,000 children and their family members in more than 19 counties each year. Uplift Family Services’ programs are proven to be more effective than the national average in helping children and adolescents overcome complex behavioral health problems and recover from trauma.

Proceeds from the tournament support the organization’s Endless Summer therapeutic after school program, which serves children ages 6-13 with emotional and behavioral challenges resulting from poverty, abuse and neglect. This highly individualized program creates resiliency, fosters character development and promotes social and academic competence in children who often cannot cope in traditional after school settings. In addition, proceeds from the tournament help support their Parent Institute, a unique parent support group providing therapy, parenting education, skills building and basic needs, such as food and clothing, to families living at the margins. Further, funds contribute to Uplift Family Services’ Whatever It Takes basic needs fund.

For more information, visit: http://www.cbtechinc.com/17th-annual-cbt-golf-classic/

Ben Davies CBT 7145737733 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com