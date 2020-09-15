Plano, TX, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications infrastructure, formed an exclusive partnership with K-C Marketers, a manufacturer's representative firm. K-C Marketers will perform sales and business development activities on behalf of SOLiD in the Rocky Mountains and Desert Southwest region.

The partnership combines K-C Marketers' sales expertise with SOLiD's exceptional solutions for 5G wireless communications.Through the partnership, K-C Marketers will represent SOLiD in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

"K-C Marketers' regional knowledge and proven success in sales and business development expand SOLiD's reach to more customers. Through this partnership, SOLiD will address the growing demand for disruptive in-building technology solutions," said Scott Deweese, Sr. Vice President, Sales, SOLiD Americas.

"The team at K-C Marketers is very enthusiastic and eager to be partnering with SOLiD to market the innovative SOLiD portfolio of Fiber2Antenna 5G DAS, RF amplifier, RF Radio, and Optical Transport solutions. The combined knowledge, experience, and solutions of SOLiD and K-C Marketers bring the Rocky Mountain and Desert Southwest territories the perfect collaboration to assist with your wireless communication system today and into the future," said Phillip Smith, President , K-C Marketers.

About K-C Marketers

K-C Marketers is experienced in market sales and business development of wireless macro infrastructure, small cell, DAS, and IOT in North America. We have successfully grown sales and market share with wireless carriers, neutral host accounts, systems integrators, distributors, A&E firms, and many service organizations that support the wireless industry.

About SOLID

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, and universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, SOLiD's modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best in class solutions with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, RocketWAVE 5G mmWave repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and SURF Open RAN (O-RAN) networks. Edge Connectivity, SOLiD Coverage, visit www.solid.com/us/ or call 1-(888) 409-9997.

