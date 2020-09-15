New York, New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection, one of the world’s fastest-growing multi-national corporations and conglomerates specializing in luxury goods and services, is proud to announce the release of a prestige Blanc de Zaya and Rosé offering from its acclaimed Bordeaux property, Château Zaya.

Following years of experimentation with different grapes and blends, Château Zaya has chosen the outstanding 2019 vintage in Bordeaux to launch its new selection of exceptional wines. Produced to reflect the incredible terroirs of Bordeaux’s Right Bank, the new Château Zaya Blanc de Zaya and Rosé wines closely follow the property’s world-class winemaking philosophy for its Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Bordeaux. Made in limited quantities, the inaugural Château Zaya Blanc de Zaya and Rosé wines are a labor of love for American business magnate Zaya S. Younan, who acquired the property formerly known as Château La Garelle in 2019, to make exceptional wine to compete with the best wines in the region.

Château Zaya’s proximity to Saint-Émilion 1er Grand Cru Classé “A” property, Château Pavie (Château Zaya is located approximately 50 meters away), and a terroir that is similar in makeup to another Saint-Émilion 1er Grand Cru Classé “A” property, Château Angélus, denotes the outstanding potential of the property and its ability to reflect the unique combination of power, elegance, and complexity for white and red wines found only within the best sites of Bordeaux’s elite châteaux.

Blanc de Zaya 2019

Bordeaux has a long history of producing some of the best white wines in the world, and up until 1956, the region was a major producer of white wine. The first release of Blanc de Zaya is an homage to the exceptional whites of the past that enchanted both connoisseurs and collectors alike with both structure, complexity and a true sense of place in every glass.

“This was our first year to release a white wine, and we did not want to make just a good white Bordeaux, as there are plenty in the market. It had to be exceptional”, noted Mr. Younan. “It had to have a wow factor from the time you looked at the bottle to the time you finished drinking the bottle. This is why the bottle design for Blanc de Zaya is unique and one-of-a-kind for a white wine from the region. But more importantly, the taste and aromas in our first vintage had to be true to our terroir, and as such it is important to me that this is a classic Bordeaux white, tasting more of our terroir than any overly varietal flavors.”

For the 2019 vintage, the winemaking team at Château Zaya selected four different Sauvignon Blanc and Sauvignon Gris parcels grown in the Lussac area (north of St. Émilion). Clusters were pressed carefully and put in French oak barrels for 6 to 8 months, with all 4,000 bottles bottled at the château. The wine offers charming and refreshing aromas that ensure drinking pleasure today, but also great balance, structure, and complexity to reward aging.

Château Zaya 2019 Rosé

The inaugural release of Château Zaya Rosé is made entirely from Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot vines hand-selected from the Château Zaya Vineyard, with vines aged for an average of 40 years and grown in the Saint-Émilion region. The winemaking team at Château Zaya gently handles these precious grapes using only the first bit of wine produced from the light pressing method to better control the process. The focus at the estate is on quality, with only 6,000 bottles of Rosé produced per year and bottled at the château. The result is a perfectly balanced and high-toned wine bursting with fruity notes and delineated by classic Bordeaux minerality that ensures a unique taste, which is both soft and easy to drink.

Both the 2019 Blanc de Zaya and 2019 Rosé are expected to launch in the United States in late 2020. The Blanc de Zaya will retail at $50.00 per 0.75 liter bottle, and the 2020 Rose will retail at $25.00 per 0.75 liter bottle.

Château Zaya’s technical team is headed up by Dr. Alain Raynaud and Mr. Antoine Schmitt. Dr. Raynaud is the former President of the Union des Grands Crus and one of the founders and current President of the Grand Cercle des Vins de Bordeaux. Mr. Antoine Schmitt began his career in the industry at Château Cheval Blanc (1st Grand Cru Classé A Saint-Émilion) during the 1992 campaign. He has collaborated with Dr. Alain Raynaud for the past ten years.

For La Grande Maison Younan Collection or Château Zaya media inquiries, please contact Paul Yanon (pyanon@colangelopr.com) or Victoria Cooper (vcooper@colangelopr.com) of Colangelo & Partners.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $2.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection. The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, and Domaine de Vaugouard, an events center located in Avrillé called Château de la Perrière, Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d ’Avrillé and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux including Château la Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

