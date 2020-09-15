Utrecht, The Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllianceBlock is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TopJuan Tech Corporation to fast-track the development of a globally compliant digital asset ecosystem in the Philippines.

AllianceBlock is building a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer two protocol that automates the process of turning any digital asset, or crypto product, into bankable security with an internationally recognized Individual Securities Identification Number (ISIN).

TopJuan Tech Corporation (TTC) is a financial technology company endorsed by the Central Bank of the Philippines (BSP) to incorporate as an E-money provider, remittance agent, and a virtual currency platform operator. TTC is an institutional gateway for digital banking and solutions for financial inclusion services. The TTC mobile application, Top Wallet, functions as a payment solution, digital asset wallet, and a partner gateway to the TTC ecosystem.

Together, AllianceBlock and TTC are joining forces to usher in a new era of compliant digital asset access to the 106+ million Filipino population. Core to the partnership is the development of a regulated sandbox in the Philippines to facilitate the creation of a range of compliant crypto structured products. “Our partnership will allow regulated access to the Philippines for AllianceBlock to fulfill the growing demand for access to compliant digital asset investments in the Philippines through the AllianceBlock Protocol,” said TTC President Jose Clifford Ramos.

AllianceBlock CEO Rachid Ajaja said, “We are excited about our partnership with TTC and this real use case bridging decentralized and traditional finance. This is only the first step of our journey in the Philippines, and we look forward to providing in-depth liquidity solutions through our network and positive outcomes for Filipino capital market innovation and financial inclusion.”

About TopTech

TopJuan Tech Corporation is a financial technology company that provides B2B and B2C financial services and solutions. TTC’s suite of financial solutions provides the latest in digital banking technology for fiat and digital assets within a regulated framework. TTC is part of a group of companies with interests in security, financial consultancy, collection services, immigration, travel and leisure, logistics, and real estate.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is building the first globally compliant decentralized capital market. Incubated by three of Europe’s most prestigious incubators: Station F, L39, and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich, and led by a heavily experienced team of ex-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs investment bankers, and quants, AllianceBlock is on the path to disrupt the $100 trillion securities market with its state-of-the-art and globally compliant decentralized capital market.

Website: www.allianceblock.io

Telegram: https://t.me/allianceblock

Discord: https://discord.gg/hF7AGgt



