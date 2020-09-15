Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars, a Younan Collection company, has launched its first full line of premium cigar accessories. The line is available worldwide through its retail website, as well as through select retailers.

The full line of accessories includes marble and acrylic humidors, animal-inspired ceramic ashtrays part of The Safari Collection, rose gold and gold double-bladed guillotine cutters, double-jet torch lighters with built-in punchers, including a line of torch lighters specifically part of The Gilgamesh Collection, 4-in-1 puncher sticks, large and small travel tubes, and various El Septimo-related merchandise. El Septimo offers a one-year warranty on all lighters and cutters in the unlikely incident that a technical issue arises with one of its premium accessories.

All accessories mimic the Art-Deco inspired colors and designs that El Septimo has been known to follow. Accessories match the bold product packaging and band colors of the 40 different blends of cigars that El Septimo carries, offering a sporty and luxurious flare to technically innovative accessories – ultimately they are something unlike anything you have ever seen before. The accessories come in bright shades of blue, green, red, purple and yellow, in addition to the standard colors of luxury accessories – gold and black – and even come with dust bags in a beautiful El Septimo gift box.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of the Younan Collection states, “We have been working on these accessories for quite some time, doing trial and error over a dozen times, sending our products back to our manufacturer if one thing was not perfect or right. We designed every component and mechanism of these accessories, along with the help of our experienced team of engineers, as we did not want to just stamp our name and logo on a product that exists elsewhere and that fails to differentiate itself from an already crowded market. This has been a labor of love, but we wanted to be sure that we provided the best-of-the-best accessories to be paired with our ultra-premium cigars at an affordable rate, because every cigar smoker deserves to treat him or her self with a luxury smoking accessory and collector’s piece that will last a lifetime. After all, a premium cigar must be handled by only the best accessories.”

The company has also launched a line of ultra-premium collector’s items which include the company’s Presidential Collection Lighters and Humidors. The 18K gold lighters retail at $14,500 a piece, and come decked out in precious ruby, sapphire and emerald stones, presented in a custom-made crocodile travel case. The Presidential Collection Humidors come in six different precious stones, which include Tiger’s Eye, Mother of Pearl, Red Jasper, Malachite, Amethyst and Lapis Lazuli, and are ornately decorated with 18K gold and silver detailing. The interior of the stone humidors are 100% Spanish cedar, offering two trays that can fit over 100 cigars total depending on the sizes. The different stone humidors range in price from $3,500 a piece to $5,200 a piece.

The Presidential Collection Lighters and Humidors are exclusively available for sale through the El Septimo retail website, as well as at all Younan Collection Hotels and El Septimo Lounges located in Los Angeles, CA, Geneva, Switzerland, France and Portugal.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection. The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace and Domaine de Vaugouard, an events venue center located in Avrillé, France called Château de la Perrière, Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux including Château la Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

