Toronto, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rhino Novi Inc. (OTC Markets: RNOV) is pleased to announce today that it has completed its corporate action and changed its name from Rhino Novi Inc. to BioLife Sciences Inc., and its ticker symbol from “RNOV” to “BLFE”. Information on the company can be found at www.biolifesciences.com . The company also announces the appointment of Justin De Four as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Mr. Itav Avital will stay on as Director and Secretary.



The appointments come in line with the company’s plans and development strategy. Financial statements are being prepared and will be filed to reflect the consolidated companies. No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change.

Justin De Four commented: “We are very excited about the new direction of the company and increasing shareholder value through continual operations in an industry that is showing explosive growth.”

According to Report Linker the global market for disinfectants estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. BioLife has acquired new technologies and processes that are implemented to mitigate the spread of harmful microbes and viruses using innovative solutions.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces.

