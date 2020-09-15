New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neurovascular Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application ; and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967897/?utm_source=GNW

The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing incidences of neurovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and significantly growing aging population.However, factor such as high cost of embolization coils and lack of expert professionals are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.



COVID19 has impacted the neurovascular devices market. In many countries situation such as lockdown has led the patient to opt for rescheduling the neuro surgeries which has significantly contributed in the market disruption.



A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally carried out by inserting a small device or an implant in body through an incision or anatomical opening.Minimally invasive procedures are being performed widely in the recent years.



Since these incisions are tiny, the patient recovers at a faster rate comparatively, with less discomfort. Some of the benefits of a minimally invasive procedure include, few small cuts, less trauma to the muscles, nerves and tissues, less bleeding & scarring, less tissue injury, less trauma to organs, less pain, faster oral intake and less hospital stay.



Products such as neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices including embolic coils, flow diversion devices and liquid embolic agents are widely being used in the field of neurology.Embolic coils are used to isolate an aneurysm from the normal circulation without blocking off any small arteries nearby or narrowing the main vessel.



Coil embolization is a minimally invasive procedure to treat an aneurysm by filling it with material that closes off the sac and reduces the risk of bleeding.It is performed from "within" the artery (endovascular) through a steerable catheter inserted into the blood stream at the groin and guided to the brain.



Tiny coils, glue, or mesh stents are used to promote clotting and close off the aneurysm.



After the coil embolization procedure the patient is admitted for a duration of around 12 to 24 hours.Once the vital organs are back to their normal functioning, the patient is allowed to go home.



Time taken for the coil embolization for the neurological procedure (unruptured aneurysm) is between an hour and a half and three hours.



In addition, the rise in the awareness about the minimally invasive procedures and availability of the reimbursement for the minimally invasive procedures are likely to foster the demand for minimally invasive procedure. Thus, owing to these factors the market for the neurovascular devices is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Global neurovascular devices market was segmented by product, application and end user.On the basis of the product the market is segmented as neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices.



In 2019, the aneurysm coiling & embolization devices accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the growing Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), are few factors contributing toward the aneurysm coiling & embolization devices market growth.



Based on the application the market is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas and other applications. The ischemic strokes segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register highest CAGR of 4.5% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the neurovascular devices market are Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others.

