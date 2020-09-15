New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Access Control Platform Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05967896/?utm_source=GNW



The use of contactless applications and technologies, such as Bluetooth and NFC, is continuously surging across the world.Companies are progressively concerned about the security and protection of their physical environment.



Thus, various commercial buildings and automotive manufacturers are highly engaged in implementing such technologies in their systems. These factors lead to the growth of the mobile access control platform market since these technologies are employed for mobile access.



Based on technology, the mobile access control platform market is categorized into NFC and Bluetooth.In 2019, the Bluetooth segment dominated the mobile access control platform market.



Bluetooth short-range connectivity technology offers numerous opportunities for mobile access control solutions integrated with mobile devices.The technology is combined with gesture technology that provides an additional benefit for access control, which helps the users open doors from a distance by rotating their smartphone as they approach a mobile-enabled reader.



Several businesses are highly inclined toward short-range communication technology, which supports physical access control applications, such as opening doors and parking gates. Thus, businesses are hugely adopting Bluetooth technology since it can operate at a close range and from a distance and support iOS and Android, and has low power consumption.



Geographically, the mobile access control platform market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East &Africa.North America dominated the mobile access control platform market in 2019.



Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global mobile access control platform market, followed by APAC.North America is the most technologically advanced region, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being major economies in it.



The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology and infrastructure.It hosts several technology giants that invest significant amounts in the development of robust technologies, which has led to highly competitive markets across the region.



Mobile access control platforms enable smartphones and wearable devices to allow authorized access to secured buildings and other areas. The number of smartphone users in the region has progressively mounted from the past few years, and smartphone penetration in the region is projected to grow. As per the Internet Innovation Alliance, the number of smartphone users in the US was ~224.3 million in 2017, and it is estimated to reach ~270 million by 2022. The adoption of wearable technology in the region is also likely to increase owing to rising disposable income and continuous sensor advancements. Rise in penetration of smartphones and wearables in the region drives the market for mobile access control platform.



Kisi Inc.; BlueID; YPTOKEY; Nok?, Inc.; Proxy Inc.; Unikey Technologies Inc.; Openpath, Inc.; Remotelock; Salto System; and Brivo Systems LLC are among the major players present in the global mobile access control platform market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Access Control Platform Market



According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak.The outbreak first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.



As of August 26, 2020, there were ~23,697,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with ~814,438 total deaths, and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries.The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021 as well.



The pandemic has disturbed mobile access control platform businesses and suppliers around the globe. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the mobile access control platform market.

