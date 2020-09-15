Mark is responsible for setting product and threat research strategy and vision to further advance Anomali as a leader in its category.

Mark is responsible for setting product and threat research strategy and vision to further advance Anomali as a leader in its category.

Mark is responsible for leading the company’s global enterprise and channel sales teams, as well as business development and overall revenue operations.

Mark is responsible for leading the company’s global enterprise and channel sales teams, as well as business development and overall revenue operations.

As Enterprise Adoption of Threat Intelligence Hits Mainstream, Anomali Expands Customer Ranks to 1,500



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has expanded its world-class executive leadership team as demand for its product suite has surged its customer ranks to more than 1,500. These new executives are tasked with delivering on a number of strategic initiatives aimed at positioning the company as it advances into its next phase of growth.

Mark Alba, Chief Product Officer

Mark is responsible for setting product and threat research strategy and vision to further advance Anomali as a leader in its category. He brings more than 20 years of experience building, managing, and marketing disruptive products and services. His proven track record includes bringing to market the security industry’s first fully integrated appliance firewall, leading the integration of global threat intelligence into perimeter security technologies, and introducing advanced analytics in support of cyber security operations. Prior to Anomali, Mark has been on the front lines of innovation, leading product efforts in both start-up and large enterprise organizations including Check Point Technologies, Security Focus, Symantec, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Mark Boullie, Chief Revenue Officer

Mark is responsible for leading the company’s global enterprise and channel sales teams, as well as business development and overall revenue operations. He has 30 years of experience fueling growth and profitability, and instilling predictability for pre-IPO enterprise technology companies including JASK (acquired by Sumo Logic), and Delphix. Mark spent eight years at ArcSight, where he was part of the sales leadership team and a key contributor to its successful IPO in 2008 and $1.5 billion acquisition by HP in 2010.

D an Maier, Chief Marketing Officer

Dan is responsible for driving company visibility and demand for Anomali products. He oversees the company’s global marketing organization, including marketing strategy, execution and brand. Dan brings more than two decades of experience in emerging growth companies, most recently as VP of Marketing at Zingbox, an IoT security company acquired by Palo Alto Networks. His prior security roles include VP of Marketing at Cyren and Tumbleweed Communications, and senior director of product marketing at Zscaler.

“Since day one, Anomali has provided a better, faster and more simplified way to help organizations achieve the highest possible standard in efficient cybersecurity. To innovate in pursuit of this goal, we’ve consistently strived to hire the best people, worked tirelessly to improve our products, and listened to what our customers’ needs are across every industry we serve,” said Hugh Njemanze, Anomali CEO. “With security and risk mitigation continuing their ascent into mainstream business processes, we are experiencing heightened demand for our threat intelligence product suite. Our leadership positions us to deliver effective products, ensure that the market easily understands how threat intelligence improves security and reduces risk, and streamlines customers’ access to our solutions by building a robust direct sales and partner distribution network.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

News Contact

Joe Franscella

news@anomali.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdf8d534-725c-4c8e-92b5-16f940b3b33f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd3092c6-c34e-47f5-90b0-5fcc1b921250

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c19874d2-106a-41f4-92da-3515db851114